iWave and Givzey Announce Strategic Partnership to Power the Industry's First Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) Solution for Social Good

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the nonprofit industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, is excited to announce a partnership with Givzey , a flexible giving solution and the industry's first Give Now Pay Later solution for social good.

Give Now Pay Later is a service that allows donors to split their payments over a small series of installments. Using flexible payments, donors can support their favorite cause by making an immediate and significant contribution without overburdening their budgets. Nonprofit organizations that offer this service can benefit by receiving the entire gift immediately, risk-free, and expect an overall increase in the average gift amount. Offering GNPL can also help nonprofits attract new donors who prefer this payment method.

Integrating this service with fundraising intelligence from iWave enables nonprofits to make smarter, data-driven fundraising decisions. iWave transforms fundraising by delivering the most in-depth wealth and philanthropic data and insights on prospective donors, so nonprofits know who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. By leveraging fundraising intelligence from iWave, Givzey uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enable nonprofits with real-time donor scoring for targeted asks from donors, maximizing fundraising efforts.

"This innovative partnership will not only spur nonprofits to raise more money, but also accelerate social impact by providing more individuals the power to support their favorite cause," said Ross Beattie, iWave President and CEO. "We're thrilled to work closely with Givzey to deliver another first-of-its-kind technology that will help nonprofits achieve significant improvements on fundraising outcomes and fuel their vision of creating a better world."

"Entire generations of donors have come of age in some sort of financial recession. Studies have shown that, as a result, households are more careful with discretionary spending —including philanthropic giving—than ever before. Givzey exists to empower donors to put their money where their values are through flexible giving solutions, like Give Now Pay Later," said Adam Martel, founder and CEO of Givzey. "We are proud to partner with Ross Beattie and the entire iWave team. Together, we're taking a groundbreaking step to create philanthropists of all kinds who are able to give to charitable organizations in ways we've never seen before."

About iWave

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

About Givzey

Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing AI-enabled fintech company on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey's "Give Now, Pay Later" donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren't impacted, approval is instant, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.

