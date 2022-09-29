KLA Announces Plans to Build a New R&D and Manufacturing Facility in Newport, Wales

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) has announced plans to build a new research-and-development (R&D) and manufacturing center for the SPTS division, in Newport, Wales, UK. The new development designed to meet BREEAM standard of sustainability rating of excellent is expected to include a capital investment of more than $100 million and create a 200,000 square foot facility. The new state-of-the-art innovation center and manufacturing facility will include offices, cleanrooms, storage and support facilities and accommodate up to 750 employees.

"SPTS has experienced significant growth in its business over the past several years and is a highly successful division of KLA," said Oreste Donzella, executive vice president of the Electronics, Packaging and Components (EPC) Group, at KLA. "We are investing in the new site to support SPTS's growth and to establish additional facilities for the wider KLA European organization. Expanding in South Wales allows us to tap into the region's attractive talent pool and benefits from an appealing quality of life with access to many international sporting events, historic parks and outdoor activities. This area is also home to some of UK's leading universities and research institutes with strong semiconductor competencies and industry ties for collaborative research."

"We are committed to continuous innovation and providing solutions that help propel the semiconductor industry forward and deliver technologies that make a meaningful impact on our world," said Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "This investment and expansion in Wales will help us continue to develop wafer processing solutions for the high growth secular industries and build on the existing expertise in advance packaging and compound semiconductor processing technologies to strengthen our portfolio of solutions for 5G communications, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, datacenters, medical devices, and much more."

Welsh Government Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said; "I'm delighted that KLA has made the decision to locate its new site in Newport and look forward to the many economic opportunities this will bring. We have worked closely with KLA behind the scenes to identify the best possible site for their new manufacturing and R&D site and have invested in the energy infrastructure to ensure that the site can offer the company everything they need. This is a strong endorsement of the semiconductor cluster in South Wales and the Welsh Government's sustained commitment to it over the past decade. We will continue to support and grow Wales' semiconductor cluster and to ensure we are maximizing the regional and global opportunities of this cutting-edge technology."

Adopting the globally recognized science-based sustainable and energy efficient design standards, the new facility will be designed to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating, reflecting KLA's commitment to its environmental goals. The new innovation center will provide over 25,000 square feet of cleanrooms for R&D and more than 35,000 square feet of bespoke manufacturing assembly halls.

Inside the striking design of the building façade are three floors of high-quality working environments, providing staff with modern workspaces, flexible breakout areas and staff restaurant. With staff wellbeing a priority, the new building includes a gymnasium and a footpath to support employee fitness and health. There is ample secure cycle storage and shower facilities for those who take part in the company's Cycle Scheme or just cycle to work to keep fit and do their part for the environment.

A groundbreaking event to mark the commencement of the new development is planned for Oct. 5, 2022, and anticipated completion of the building in early 2025.

