MAVERIX COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY PORTFOLIO FROM BARRICK GOLD

All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MMX) (TSX: MMX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 22 royalties (the "Royalty Portfolio") from Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick").

As consideration for the transaction, Maverix agreed to total upfront cash consideration of $50 million, subject to the exercise of any right of first refusal or buy-down rights under certain of the royalties, and contingent consideration of up to $10 million. On September 26, 2022, Skeena Resources Ltd. ("Skeena") announced that it exercised its right to repurchase 0.5% of the 1.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Eskay Creek project from Barrick for a payment of C$17.5 million. The remaining 0.5% NSR royalty is not subject to any further reductions. As a result of Skeena's exercise of its repurchase right, Maverix's upfront cash payment to Barrick was reduced from $50 million to $37.2 million on closing. Maverix used existing cash on hand and its revolving credit facility to fund the cash payment.

Certain royalties in the Royalty Portfolio remain subject to conditions to transfer and Maverix will acquire title to such royalties at later dates.

Royalty Portfolio

Asset Operator Location Stage Royalty Eskay Creek Skeena Resources Canada Development 0.5% NSR Bullfrog Gold Augusta Gold USA Development 2.0% NSR (1) Lagunas Norte Boroo Pte Peru Development 2.0% NSR (2) Sanutura (South Houndé) Sarama Resources Burkina Faso Development 1.0% - 2.0% NSRs (3) Central Musgrave NiCo Resources Australia Exploration 1.5% NSR Maitland Dakota Gold USA Exploration 2.5% NSR Cose Pan American Silver Argentina Operating 2.5% NSR Euro (Laverton) Focus Minerals Australia Development 55.18% of $10/oz (4) Bulletin (Bardoc) St Barbara Australia Development 66.7% of A$2.00/t gold ore Ethiunda (Honeymoon) Boss Energy Australia Development 1.5% – 3.5% NSR (5) Hopewell (Kokomo/Sconi) Australian Mines Australia Development A$1.00 – $2.00/t ore (6) Colosseum Dateline Resources USA Exploration 2.5% NSR Biddy Well Northern Star Resources Australia Exploration 1.0% NSR Camelback Bore Glencore Australia Exploration A$0.20/t of Ni laterite ore (7) Eva Cobar (Coronation Hill) UAU Pty Australia Exploration 45% of 2.0% NSR (8) Lone Star (Giants Reef) Emmerson Resources Australia Exploration 1.0% NSR (9) Musgrave Power Minerals Australia Exploration 1.5% NSR Orban Evolution Mining Australia Exploration 20% – 25% NPI or $0.50 – $1.25/t ore (10) Nipisi Area Canadian Natural Resources Canada Exploration 1.0% – 2.5% GORR (11) El Toqui Laguna Gold Chile Idle 2.0% NSR (12) Sunrise AngloGold Ashanti Australia Idle Variable $/oz (13)







(1) The 2.0% royalty rate is subject to change such that the maximum aggregate royalty on any individual mining claim shall not exceed 5.5% but shall be a minimum 0.5% on any individual mining claim.

(2) The 2.0% NSR royalty is on the refractory sulphide ore project ("PMR") of the Lagunas Norte mine. The royalty terminates after one million ounces of gold has been sold from the PMR and Boroo has the right to buy back the royalty for a cash payment of $16 million before July 1, 2023.

(3) A pair of 1.0% - 2.0% NSR royalties on the Tankoro deposit of the Sanutura project. The royalty rate for each royalty is 2.0% when the realized gold price is greater than $1,500 per ounce, 1.5% when the realized gold price is between $1,300 per ounce and $1,500 per ounce, and 1.0% when the realized gold price is less than $1,300 per ounce. Each of the royalties terminates after one million ounces of gold has been sold from the applicable covered areas.

(4) Royalty takes effect after the first 50,000 gold ounces have been recovered.

(5) Royalty is 1.5% on tertiary uranium, 3.5% on hard rock uranium and 2.5% on all other minerals.

(6) Royalty is A$1.00/t on the first 1.0 million tonnes, A$1.50/t on the next 2.0 million tonnes and A$2.00/t thereafter. Cash payment of A$50,000 per annum to payee during the lease term.

(7) Royalty is capped at 1,750 kt of nickel laterite ore.

(8) Payees are entitled to A$0.20/kg U 3 O 8 (or equivalent) payment on discovery of an indicated mineral resource.

(9) Royalty is capped at A$825,000 in cumulative royalty payments.

(10) Royalty is the greater of (i) 25% net profits interest ("NPI") up to 20,000 ounces of gold, 20% NPI thereafter and (ii) A$0.50/t ore (<1 g/t gold) or A$1.25/t ore (>2 g/t gold).

(11) Royalty is 1.5% on the first 15,000 Bbl/day and 2.5% on the second 15,000 Bbl/day subject to a cap at 30,000 Bbl/day.

(12) Royalty does not include lead or zinc.

(13) Royalty varies based on gold price and sliding scale rate.

