Samsung Biologics introduces new development platforms S-DUAL™ and DEVELOPICK™ at BPI Boston 2022

INCHEON, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is launching its new proprietary development technology platforms – S-DUAL™ and DEVELOPICK™ – at this year's BioProcess International Conference and Exhibition in Boston.

S-DUAL™ is a high-yield bispecific antibody platform with a 99% chain-pairing success rate. Its unique asymmetrical structure reduces risks associated with chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), and thus ensures high binding affinity among chains to produce high titer and purity for optimized manufacturability.

DEVELOPICK™ is a rapid developability assessment platform that systematically screens molecules at an early development stage to identify candidates with the best potential for advancement to Investigational New Drug (IND) and Biological License Application (BLA). Requiring only 20 milligrams of material, the assessment platform enables clients to conduct a robust risk assessment for thousands of unsorted drug candidates within a month, guiding them to the path of biotherapeutic development success.

"We are excited to showcase our innovative platforms at the BioProcess International Conference this week," said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "Through these new development technologies, we provide early insight and ensure higher yield of molecules, ultimately enabling clients to reach commercialization much more efficiently."

Samsung Biologics is also hosting a speaking session to discuss its new approach to bispecific antibody development and has presented scientific posters on a number of topics throughout the event. To find out more, get in touch with a representative at Booth #837 or through the website at samsungbiologics.com.

