TACO BELL® TURNS NATIONAL TACO DAY INTO MONTH LONG CELEBRATION WITH RETURN OF TACO LOVER'S PASS

For just one day, Taco Bell Rewards members can sign up for Taco Lover's Pass to redeem a taco a day for 30 days exclusively through the Taco Bell app

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Taco Day, Taco Bell is firing up celebrations for the supreme holiday this year! Taco Bell is determined to make National Taco Day a month's long celebration with the limited-time return of its digital taco subscription, Taco Lover's Pass*. Available exclusively on the Taco Bell app for Rewards members for only one day, October 4, the Taco Lover's Pass allows fans to redeem one of seven iconic tacos a day for 30 consecutive days all for $10.

International fans can celebrate the taco holiday by participating in Taco T@g – the world’s biggest game of tag on social media. A wild and outrageous video celebrating National Taco Day will be posted on Taco Bell’s various international social accounts with the call to action to tag a friend. (PRNewswire)

Through the pass, fans can redeem any one of the HOT! Taco Bell classics including the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos® Locos Tacos and the Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme. To unlock the daily taco tastings, Rewards Members can simply purchase the Taco Lover's Pass via the app on October 4. After buying the pass, a hidden category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant for 30 days!

"We're always looking at offers and innovations that are unique to our brand but most importantly, unrivaled value for our Taco Bell fandom," said Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer. "As National Taco Day is one of our biggest holidays, it only felt right to bring back our biggest digital innovation of the year, the Taco Lover's Pass, to turn a one-day celebration of tacos into a month-long celebration for our fans."

And the party doesn't stop there. International fans can also celebrate the taco holiday by participating in Taco T@g – the world's biggest game of tag on social media. A wild and outrageous video celebrating National Taco Day will be posted on Taco Bell's various international social accounts with the call to action to tag a friend. Whoever gets tagged will get a head's up on a delicious Taco Bell taco deal, prompting the game of tag to continue on the video post.

The Taco Lover's Pass returns for the first time since its national debut in January of this year. From providing exclusive early access to fan-favorites like Mexican Pizza to creating uniquely curated experiences like Taco Bell Drag Brunch and now the limited availability release of Taco Lover's Pass for National Taco Day, the brand continues to provide unique and delicious ways to reward its most loyal fans through digital access points. Like any of the brand's limited time offers, taco lovers are encouraged to grab a pass while they can and stay tuned for more as the brand remains committed to delivering digital innovation and value.

To become a Taco Bell Rewards ** member, simply download the Taco Bell app and earn points on eligible purchases when ordering online, within the app, at the kiosk or scanning order receipts.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Taco Bell's Twitter, Taco Bell News' Twitter, TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here.

*Taco Bell Rewards members are eligible to purchase a Taco Lover's Pass (the "Pass"), which allows the holder to redeem up to one (1) qualifying taco per day, for up to 30 consecutive days beginning on the date of Pass purchase. Pass price may vary by the pickup location you select. Redemptions must be made via the Taco Bell Mobile App for in-restaurant pickup at a participating location. While supplies last. Substitutions may incur an upcharge. Terms and conditions apply, read more here .

**Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating U.S. locations and subject to terms and conditions .

