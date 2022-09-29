Walker & Dunlop Raises Equity for The Morgan Group and J.P. Morgan Joint Venture

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced they have structured a joint venture equity raise for Morgan Arvada, a Class A, 328-unit multifamily community located in Arvada, Colorado.

The Walker & Dunlop team comprised of Jonathan Paine, Tom Fish, Tom Melody, Mike Melody, and Paul House, acted as exclusive advisor to The Morgan Group of Houston to obtain joint venture equity for the development of Morgan Arvada. After a comprehensive process, institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives were identified to provide the equity capital.

"The successful execution of this assignment demonstrates the quality and depth of our advisory platform," said Susan Mello, Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets at Walker & Dunlop.

"Walker & Dunlop has generated great value for us during this process," said David Whitby of The Morgan Group. "Their structured finance team is unique in this industry and their focus and strategic approach allows me to trust that our project is getting exposure to the full capital markets."

Morgan Arvada is located in a highly desirable suburb on the west side of the Denver metropolitan area. The development includes 328 residential units, 561 parking spaces, and 10,200 square feet of retail. The construction of the community commenced in September 2022, with initial residential occupancy projected for Summer 2024, and final completion occurring in Spring 2025.

"This venture represents how like-minded firms can collaborate to drive results that benefit communities for years to come. We are proud to be the trusted advisors to The Morgan Group, an industry-leading multifamily real estate developer, builder, manager, and investor," said Jonathan Paine.

In 2021, the Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets segment sourced over 1,300 loans and equity investments totaling nearly $30 billion from non-GSE capital providers. This vast experience has made them a top advisor on all asset classes for many of the industry's top developers, owners, and operators. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's diverse financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

About J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 50 years as an alternatives investment manager, US$218 billion in assets under management and more than 700 professionals (as of March 31, 2022), J.P. Morgan offers strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity, private credit, hedge funds, infrastructure, transportation, timber and liquid alternatives. Operating from offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information, visit jpmorgan.com/am.

