Zywave and DataCrest Announce Digital Forms Integration Between Partner Platform and AppEase

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Platform, a Zywave company, and DataCrest, a leading P&C insurance tech provider, today announced a new integration between Partner Platform and AppEase digital forms to digitize the process of data collection for forms and supplemental applications.

The integration of Partner Platform, a leading provider of web-based agency management systems and customer relationship management solutions for P&C insurance agencies, with AppEase, enables agents to increase efficiency to attract and retain more clients.

"A top concern for agency owners is the efficiency of their teams," said Vice President of SIS Revenue Operations Michael Doran. "As their business partners, we continually look for ways to help them eliminate roadblocks and improve their processes across the entire lifecycle of selling and servicing policies. We are excited to announce this integration, which improves the experience for both the agent and insured."

Tom Young, DataCrest's founder, adds, "Supplemental applications and other documents slow down deal flow, are redundant and are not specific to the insured's operations. We are thrilled by the value this integration can bring to all involved and are confident we can help solve longstanding communications and application issues for agents and their clients."

To learn more about this integration visit www.sispartnerplatform.com.

About Zywave

Partner Platform was acquired by Zywave in June 2022. Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

About DataCrest

DataCrest is a technology company built by P&C veterans to solve inefficiencies they have recognized in various roles over their careers. Those include solutions for commercial supplemental applications, Quote Bind Issue wizards, and claims probability analytics.

