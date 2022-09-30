Bob Jones, COO of Score Gaming, "We are delighted that QCI has invited Score Gaming into their booth at G2E where will be demonstrating how the award-winning QCI Loyalty tool applies to table games."

Bob Jones, COO of Score Gaming, "We are delighted that QCI has invited Score Gaming into their booth at G2E where will be demonstrating how the award-winning QCI Loyalty tool applies to table games."

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") announced that Score Gaming has been invited to join us in our booth #2046 at G2E where we will be showcasing our QCI Loyalty product and how it can solve problems related to table games ratings.

QCI Logo (PRNewswire)

"Combining Score's experience and knowledge of table games with QCI's innovative, accurate and long overdue program that allows table games players the same ability to earn all the comps, awards and special treatment given to slot players is truly an exciting next step. At G2E we will be showing how innovation in table games can be both in the games and how they are rated. We will demonstrate how QCI Loyalty can be added to any existing table game," said Bob Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Score Gaming.

CTO of QCI, Mr. Andrew Cardno, stated "We are excited to have Score Gaming join us in our booth at G2E to demonstrate how innovation in table games is possible and affordable."

ABOUT Score Gaming

Score Gaming was founded in 2009 by Merrill Sparago MD; an expert in human psychology who turned his passion for table games into a company focused on giving player's new and exciting wagering options. Score also builds games from the casino's perspective. Chief Operating Officer Bobby Jones; and Director of International Sales; Dean Evans have over 75 years of combined experience in table games, casino operations and management. In addition to popular progressives and side wagers, Score's premier game, Double Up Blackjack, with over 10 years of live play, gives players the unique ability to stand and "Double Up" their wager on any two-card hand. Double Up is widely successful in a wide range of domestic markets including Colorado, California, Michigan, Oklahoma and Las Vegas, as well as Internationally in markets including Canada, the Czech Republic and the Philippines. For more information, visit www.ScoreGamingNV.com

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence