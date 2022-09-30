CIBC DONATES US$100,000 TO SUPPORT HURRICANE RELIEF EFFORTS

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC announced today it is donating US$100,000 to support Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

"We join our clients and team members across North America in supporting efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Ian, the worst storm to impact Florida in decades, which has caused devastation," says Michael Capatides, CIBC Group Head, U.S. Region, and President & CEO, CIBC Bank USA. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, and our gratitude and appreciation goes out to first responders and others who are providing help at this difficult time."

Individuals and companies that want to help with the disaster relief efforts are invited to donate to the American Red Cross. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide immediate and ongoing relief activities in response to the disaster.

