FirstEnergy to Give Away 1,500 Trees at Mountain State Forest Festival

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future for the communities it serves, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) will be giving away 1,500 trees at the 2022 Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia.

Green Team members from FirstEnergy electric company Mon Power – a group of employees who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives — will hand out Redbud, Red Maple, Red Oak and Serviceberry trees at the festival's Conservation Village located at the Elkins City Park on Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 am to 4 pm, and on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 am to 1:30 pm. FirstEnergy will also provide 600 reusable tote bags for children visiting the Conservation Village on the festival's Kids Day on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The giveaway is part of a larger company initiative to plant 20,000 trees in 2022. Nearly 16,000 trees have already been planted at parks and nature reserves throughout FirstEnergy's six-state service territory so far this year. Tree plantings and giveaways support FirstEnergy's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote the responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

"The Mountain State Forest Festival highlights the critical role that natural resources play in West Virginia's culture and economic development. As one of West Virginia's largest festivals, it's an ideal venue for our largest tree giveaway in the state this year," said Carol Trembly, a senior scientist with FirstEnergy who leads the company's tree planting initiative.

In addition to the tree giveaway, FirstEnergy is donating $2,000 to the Mountain State Forest Festival this year. Mon Power is also making an in-kind donation valued at $10,000 by providing crews, trucks and equipment to set up the logs for the festival's annual Lumberjack Contest on Oct. 8 at Davis & Elkins College.

