InventHelp Inventor Develops Communication Accessory for Face Masks (PBT-200)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a doctor and I thought there could be a better way to communicate clearly with patients in negative pressure hospital rooms, through numerous face masks, and from a safe distance during the current pandemic," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the AUDIO MASK PROTECTION. My design helps to improve critical communication between concerned Healthcare professionals and their sick patients."

The patent-pending invention provides a clear and effective way to communicate while wearing a protective face mask. In doing so, it helps to prevent muffled voices. As a result, it enhances communication and convenience and it eliminates the need to lower or remove the mask. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for health care workers and the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

