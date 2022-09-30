Levy Acquires a Minority Interest in Boka Restaurant Group

Two hospitality leaders come together under the shared vision of crafting world-class culinary experiences

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy, the market leader for innovative food and beverage experiences at sports and entertainment venues, restaurants, and events, and Boka Restaurant Group, one of the premier chef-driven restaurant groups in the country, announced today that the two companies will partner. Levy will hold a minority interest in Boka, which is helmed by award-winning restaurateurs and co-founders Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, and a group of renowned culinary leaders who oversee a growing collection of acclaimed restaurants.

"I've been a huge fan of Kevin and Rob for a long time, and the more I've come to know them, the more impressed I am with what they and their team have built," said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. "They are among the best in the business, and I can't think of a better partner to move forward with as we create the next chapter in our collective stories."

"Finding a partner that is both strategic and symmetrical to your values is difficult," said Kevin Boehm. "Levy is a perfect match."

Levy was founded in 1978 with a single delicatessen in Chicago, D.B. Kaplan's Delicatessen. The company grew its culinary identity with multiple Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning restaurants, and now has restaurants spanning across more than a dozen cities in the U.S. and Canada. Those roots made Levy the original disruptor bringing restaurant-quality food to sports and entertainment venues. Today, Levy serves guests at more than 250 venues, including world-class arenas and stadiums such as United Center, Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, Barclays Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Crypto.com Arena, Levi's Stadium, and Dodger Stadium. Levy's roster of partners also features iconic events such as the Kentucky Derby, Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals, Daytona 500, Indy 500, Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, and the U.S. Open Tennis Championships.

Founded by Katz and Boehm in 2002, Boka Restaurant Group is anchored by partnerships with seven of the world's great chefs: Giuseppe Tentori, Stephanie Izard, Chris Pandel, Lee Wolen, Gene Kato, Daniel Rose, and Michael Solomonov. Founders Boehm and Katz were named Best Restaurateurs in America by the James Beard Foundation in 2018. The group has become synonymous with their distinct culinary experiences, enlightened design, and exceptional hospitality. Katz and Boehm opened their flagship restaurant, Boka, in 2003, which has earned consecutive Michelin stars since 2011. Over the subsequent years, Boka Restaurant Group has grown to 20+ distinct concepts throughout Chicago including Girl & the Goat, Swift & Sons, Momotaro, GT Prime, Alla Vita, Duck Duck Goat, Little Goat, GT Fish & Oyster, Swift & Sons Tavern, Boka Catering, Cira, Lazy Bird, and Cabra. Most recently, the group has expanded to California with Girl & The Goat Los Angeles, Cabra, and forthcoming Café Basque, and in New York with Laser Wolf Brooklyn. Plans for continued growth include several new openings on the horizon.

