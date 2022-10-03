Allied Benefit Systems Announces New Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Benefit Systems, LLC ("Allied" or the "Company"), the nation's leading health solutions company, announced today that Rob Valerious will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), and the appointment of Andrew (Drew) Rozmiarek as Chief Revenue Officer, effective October 10, 2022.

"The executive firepower and leadership that Rob and Drew bring are unparalleled in the industry," said Michael Sternklar, CEO of Allied. "They will be pivotal in Allied's success in the coming years."

As CSO, Valerious will be responsible for executing a multi-year business strategy to accelerate growth. While continuing to be Allied's voice to the market, he will be focused on strategic partnerships, product development, and medical management services.

"Over the last 33 years, Rob has been the voice and face of Allied to our clients and business partners," said Sternklar, "Under his leadership, our business has – and will continue to - grow and prosper."

With over 22 years of business development and sales management experience, Rozmiarek will lead Allied's sales, client management, and underwriting teams, with end-to-end responsibility for new and existing client growth. "I have long admired Allied for their stellar reputation for quality service and innovative medical management products," said Rozmiarek, "I am thrilled to join the Allied Team and contribute to the company's continued success." Rozmiarek most recently served as Senior Vice President of National Sales for Health Plans Inc (HPI).

"Drew's success as a growth leader is impressive, but he will bring more than that to the organization," said Sternklar. "He has a passion for customers, admirable leadership skills, and inexhaustible drive. I have complete confidence that he will be enormously impactful."

About Allied Benefit Systems, LLC

Allied is a national healthcare solutions company providing professional administrative, medical management, and compliance services to over 10,000 self-insured employers. Founded in 1980, Allied has grown to be one of the largest, independent third-party administrators in the United States.

