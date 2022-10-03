Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members in Maryland Affected by Tropical Storm Ian

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of a disaster declaration being declared in Maryland due to Tropical Storm Ian, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) is expediting access to care for members across all counties.

Blue Cross has more than 12,000 members in the impacted areas in Maryland. The company is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them.

Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is allowing:

Early refills of any prescription medication

BCBSMA126. Affected members to use Well Connection , the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and mental health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible with the code

(Note: Only members with Blue Cross' telehealth benefit will be able to access Well Connection and only via My Blue )

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube, and LinkedIn .

