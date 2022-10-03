Bulletproof Founder, Steven Burns, to Rejoin Bulletproof as President and Chief Operating Officer

Current Chief Executive Officer, Chris Johnston, embarks on a new journey with Microsoft Canada.

FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bulletproof, a GLI company, announced today that company founder, Steven Burns, is returning to Bulletproof as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), with an official start date of October 14, 2022.

Steven Burns founded Bulletproof in 2000 and served as its CEO until February 2020 when he moved into the role of Chairman/Advisor. Bulletproof, a technology, security, and compliance organization, has earned numerous accolades including global recognition from Microsoft as Security Partner of the Year in 2021.

"When we dreamed up Bulletproof, some 20-plus years ago, I never imagined we would be where we are today," said Burns. "I am especially proud of the work the Bulletproof team accomplished during a global pandemic. They rose to every challenge and walked away stronger, earning multiple prestigious awards along the way," said Burns. "I am looking forward to continuing this tremendous path of growth and am grateful to everyone that has contributed to the company's success. I cannot wait to see where we are in another 20-plus years from now."

"While I am excited to begin my new role with Microsoft Canada, it is difficult to leave the amazing Bulletproof Team", said Bulletproof's Chief Executive Officer, Chris Johnston. "As I pass the torch back to Steve, I do so with full confidence that he and the team will continue to drive growth and reach new levels of success. We are working closely together to ensure that the transition is as seamless as possible for our employees and our customers."

James Maida, President and CEO of the GLI Group (GLI®), the parent company of Bulletproof said, "It's not often that a transition for such a senior role can work out this smoothly. Chris Johnston made significant contributions to the growth of Bulletproof, and we'll always be grateful for his unfaltering leadership. To have Steven return to Bulletproof as President and COO is a great scenario for us. I'm looking forward to continuing our strong relationship and expanding Bulletproof together."

Headquartered in Canada with locations across the United States and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of technology, security, and compliance expertise, protecting its clients' most valuable assets. The company's footprint now includes users on six continents; trusting Bulletproof to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices. Named Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 for delivering excellence and innovative end-to-end security solutions and five Microsoft Canada Impact Award wins from 2019 to present-day . Bulletproof is proud to be a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner with twelve gold competencies, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and holder of the Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization.

