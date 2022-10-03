IntegriChain Medicaid Pricing Experts to Speak at MDRP

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive data, consulting, and business process platform for market access, today announced that two of its Contracts & Pricing experts will speak at the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program Summit (MDRP), being held as a hybrid event October 12 to 14 in Chicago. The in-person portion of the conference will be held at the JW Marriott Chicago. IntegriChain is a sponsor of the MDRP Summit.

Session: Multiple Best Price Strategies to Operationalize the Value-Based Purchasing Final Rule

October 13, 9:50 am

John Gould, Partner, Arnold & Porter

Jeff Baab, VP, Operational Consulting, IntegriChain

During this session, Jeff and John will cover:

Interpretation of the Manufacturer Release on CMS's setting forth of these

How they are entered into DB

How might this complex rule be operationalized (in GP and Rebate space)

How should disputes be handled?

Manufacturer experience with operationalizing MBP

Manufacturer or State Medicaid Program Interest?

What product and pricing features are best suited to MBP approach?

Digital Pharmacy Models and What Manufacturers Need to Know

October 14, 11:30 am ET

Rupal Patel, Executive Director, Operational Consulting, IntegriChain

With the ever-evolving changes in business models by pharmacies. Many no longer operate as a standard brick and mortar retail pharmacy. In this session, Rupal will discuss a few different models that are popping up that manufacturers need to start to think through for treatment/handling within their GP calculations.

About IntegriChain's Contracts & Pricing Solutions and Consulting Programs

IntegriChain offers a full suite of Contracts & Pricing Solutions and Consulting programs, including:

Rebate Management. IntegriChain delivers the industry's leading managed services platform for claims adjudication, processing hundreds of thousands of claims for a wide range of common fees (GPO, admin, distribution) as well as modules to support different rebate types (commercial, price protection, Medicare Part D, Coverage Gap, Medicaid, and TriCare).

Claim Level Detail. IntegriChain offers an end-to-end claim level validation solution, including data management, script-level validation, analysis, and reporting for in-cycle dispute resolution of erroneous and duplicate state Medicaid claims, employing advanced data technologies including robotic process automation and extract transform load (ETL) in concert with its world-class ICyte data and analytics platform.

Government Pricing. IntegriChain's Government Pricing Managed Services provides all relevant calculations required for the Medicaid, Medicare, PHS, and FSS programs–expertly designed with robust data cleansing and standardization, automated data load process, and comprehensive and auditable control reports covering all price calculation details.

Chargeback Management. IntegriChain's Chargeback Management Managed Services offers a full suite of chargeback reconciliation and analytics services across GPO/IDN provider and federal contracts such as 340B and FSS.

State Price Transparency Reporting Solutions

IntegriChain's team of State Price Transparency experts offer a full range of services for reporting, monitoring, and compliance. IntegriChain offers a state-by-state procedure tracker that addresses when and how to report pricing to comply with each state's unique laws and regulations. The team has codified all SPTR regulations into a tool that allows manufacturers to evaluate the reporting implications of potential pricing actions. IntegriChain also delivers comprehensive materials to facilitate communication and training across the manufacturer's organization. In addition, IntegriChain registers with state portals and establishes all required reporting templates and proactively monitors State Price Transparency legislation to provide ongoing updates, reporting, and strategic support related to compliance with applicable pricing transparency laws, as states might adjust reporting timelines forward or backward when releasing new material.

Roadmap to Launch Consulting Services. IntegriChain offers a proven blueprint to launch success for manufacturers launching new therapies including Commercial Roadmap to Launch, delivering Payer Pre-Deal Analysis, Pricing Committee Governance, and Pricing Compendia Support; Government Compliance Roadmap to Launch including a Government Programs Blueprint, Government Pricing Policies and Methodology Documents, Completed MDRP and 340B Agreements, and SOPs; and GTN Roadmap to Launch including Business Flow Documentation, GTN Line-Item Forecast, Channel-Payer Mix Analysis, What If Scenario Modeling, and Copay and Coverage Gap Funnel Models.

ICyte Benchmarks: Channel Data Analogs. IntegriChain delivers performance metrics based on the industry's largest data set for thousands of therapy brands in the ICyte Platform. Channel Data Analogs provide a clear view of the distribution, channel mix, and pathway to the provider/patient for a competitive or analog market basket including channel/class of trade mix.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers pharma's only comprehensive data, consulting, and business process platform for market access departments. We provide the strategy, data, applications, and business process infrastructure for market access and therapy commercialization. More than 400 manufacturers rely on our consulting expertise and ICyte Platform to orchestrate their commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, pharmaceutical innovators can digitalize their market access operations, freeing up resources to focus on more data-driven decision support. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. We are headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; New York, NY, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

