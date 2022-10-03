Ladies Who Launch to Host Free Resilient Leadership Summit to Support Women- and Nonbinary-Owned Small Businesses

Small business capacity building nonprofit Ladies Who Launch to host evening of conversations & networking in San Francisco, CA.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST, Ladies Who Launch (LWL), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports and empowers women and nonbinary small business owners and entrepreneurs, will convene a free Resilient Leadership Summit at Bespoke San Francisco. Panels will discuss the challenges facing small businesses today and the resources available to help entrepreneurs mitigate, manage and thrive.

Ladies Who Launch mission is to celebrate and empower female identifying and non-binary entrepreneurs. We focus on three pillars: Inspiration, Education, and Community to help give women the motivation, resources, and connections to follow their dreams and launch their companies. Learn more at www.ladieswholaunch.org (PRNewsfoto/Ladies Who Launch) (PRNewswire)

"Building a community has always been important to small business ownership, but the challenges of operating a business during the COVID-19 pandemic have made community all the more vital," Sarah Friar, Co-Founder of Ladies Who Launch, CEO of Nextdoor and panelist at the Resilient Leadership Summit, said. "I co-founded Ladies Who Launch to support women and nonbinary people, who are so often underresourced and underrepresented as business owners, and help them find the resources and community they need. That's why we are highlighting how to be a resilient leader at our San Francisco Summit and providing entrepreneurs with the opportunity to expand their network at this event."

Panelists at the Resilient Leadership Summit will include small business owners and the organizations that support them. Ladies Who Launch grant program participants, including San Francisco-based founder, Michelle Pusateri of Nana Joe's Granola, who will join Janet Lamkin, Senior Vice President of Global Market and Community Innovation at United Airlines and Sarah Friar for a keynote titled, "Supporting Your Employees, Customers & Community."

"Community has been so important to me as a small business owner," Michelle Pusateri, owner of Nana Joe's Granola and LWL Launch Program alumni, said. "Since moving to San Francisco 15 years ago, I've found a community and endless opportunities for growth. From collaborating with like-minded businesses to future partnerships with huge organizations like United Airlines, the network and community I've cultivated has helped me take my business to the next level and accelerated my personal growth as a leader."

Other panels at the event will include, "Finding & Retaining Talent" and "Expanding Your Customer Base." After panel conversations, attendees will mix and mingle to meet and learn from peers across industries. The San Francisco Summit is part one of a two-part event Ladies Who Launch is hosting to support women- and nonbinary-owned small businesses. A virtual Resilient Leadership Summit focused on accessing working capital through trusted institutions will be hosted on Friday, October 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PST.

The full list of panels and event schedule for both the in-person Resilient Leadership Summit on October 5 in San Francisco and the Virtual Summit on October 7 are available at: https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/resilient-leadership

The Ladies Who Launch Resilient Leadership Summit is made possible with generous support from partners including Ann Taylor, The Home Depot, United Airlines, Pure Leaf, Cox Business, Athletic Brewing Company and more.

About Ladies Who Launch:

Ladies Who Launch is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, elevates, and empowers women and nonbinary small business owners and entrepreneurs to scale and sustain the businesses of their dreams.

We provide free, highly transferable, easy-to-access resources to help grow successful businesses. Through practical education, funding, and networking opportunities, we are creating close-knit, supportive, and inclusive entrepreneurial communities all over the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ladies Who Launch