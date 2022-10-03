Persefoni Introduces Next Generation Climate Management & Accounting Platform: A Reimagined Experience that Simplifies and Accelerates the Decarbonization Journey

Weaves together exciting features new to the market, yet retains intuitive, trust, and simplified hallmarks.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni , a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for corporations, financial institutions, and government organizations, today announced the next generation of Persefoni's industry leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP 2.0). Persefoni CMAP 2.0 is the next version of the Persefoni platform, reimagined, yet retaining its intuitive, trusted, and simplified hallmarks.

The old adage you can't manage what you can't measure holds true when it comes to sustainability. Carbon accounting is the foundation of building a successful decarbonization strategy. Organizations need a simpler carbon accounting solution so they can focus time and energy on what matters most – reducing their carbon footprints.

"During the last two years, we've been listening to our customers, our Sustainability Advisory Board of industry professionals, and conducting user research in preparation for the next generation of our platform," said Persefoni CEO and Co-founder Kentaro Kawamori. "Our reimagined onboarding and insight discovery experience guides people through each step in the carbon accounting journey, streamlining the path to decarbonization." Further detail on CMAP 2.0 can be watched here: https://youtu.be/QvN1ayO5t5E

With Persefoni CMAP 2.0, organizations will be able to:

Onboard quickly for both customers and their suppliers with an intuitive, streamlined approach across setup, insight discovery, and reduction planning

Track, automate, and simplify data requests to suppliers directly from the platform to share their emissions information, providing a more holistic view of an organization's carbon footprint

Overcome common challenges associated with carbon accounting including data upload and connectivity to existing systems of record

Streamline the disclosure complexity for a multi-stakeholder environment

Move through the decarbonization journey with greater ease

What's Included in CMAP 2.0

We believe carbon accounting should be as simple as financial accounting. As such, Persefoni has reimagined the user experience to walk you through the decarbonization process - from data upload to insights, to decarbonization planning and footprint reduction tracking.

We begin by asking an organization a short series of questions that help us customize their user experience. Based on responses, we build a checklist to help an organization identify data sources that will help measure their emissions (First-time Setup). Users can assign the upload of data out to individuals across the organization (Calculate Footprint). As the data is brought into the product, an organization will begin to see their carbon footprint broken down by Scope 1, 2, and 3 (Explore Footprint). Beyond measurement, organizations can also quickly and easily model scenarios and create decarbonization plans (Reduce Footprint).

For more information, Persefoni breaks down each of these steps further HERE . Persefoni is also sponsoring a free industry webinar with analysts from Forrester and Sustainability executives from firms like Burlington and Peloton, all discussing challenges and solutions.

"In the beginning, we promised our enterprise customers we would continue iterating on their investment … that we would never stop improving functionality and reducing complexity to support faster outcomes," said Kawamori. "Our earliest customers joined us on trust, and now we deliver.

"To our newest customers and those to come, know that this is more than just a promise - it's a passion. Persefoni designs and builds award-winning Climate Management software to help large organizations, financial institutions, and government associations responsible for much of the GHG emissions identify and manage their exposure. And to a teammate, we are proud and motivated to be here."

About Persefoni

Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data and performance with the same level of confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software solutions enable users to calculate their carbon footprint, perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, or peer groups.

Persefoni is a proud signatory of both The Climate Pledge and Carbon Call to achieve a net zero carbon future by 2040.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/

