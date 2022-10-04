Cover Whale Partners with Appalachian Underwriters Inc. to Expand Insurance Capacity

Partnership Will Empower More Agents to Serve their Clients and Keep More Truck Drivers Safe on America's Roads

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc., a leading commercial trucking insurer and fast-growing InsurTech, and Appalachian Underwriters Inc. (AUI), a full-service MGA and wholesale insurance brokerage, today announced a strategic partnership to expand their respective agent and customer networks, capacity, and industry impact.

Cover Whale (PRNewswire)

The new partnership will create wider distribution of Cover Whale's offerings, while broadening its insurance capacity to serve more of America's truck drivers, a traditionally underserved segment of the insurance market. In parallel, AUI will deliver a differentiated solution enabling its retail agent partners to better serve existing clients and win new business.

"Truck drivers are our heroes, and our mission is to protect their safety and livelihoods to the best of our abilities," said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. "Partnering with an innovative and forward-thinking organization like AUI gives us the opportunity to continue growing our commercial insurance capacity and supporting more drivers."

Cover Whale's mission is to help make roads safer and save lives using advanced telematics and proprietary technology. Advanced telemetry via the use of dual-facing dashboard cameras ensures truck drivers get the best insurance coverage by keeping rates low, handling claims with ease, and improving road safety.

"We're looking forward to working alongside Cover Whale to service a unique set of drivers," said William Chambers, Director of Digital Partnerships at AUI. "Through our extensive digital marketplace, our agents can gain access to Cover Whale's unique capacity to best service both agents and insureds."

AUI serves over 30,000 independent agencies nationwide and specializes in transportation risks with a dedicated brokerage team to help retail agents place their transportation-related accounts.

About Cover Whale

Cover Whale, an insurtech founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on technology, underwriting, and data to launch innovative insurance programs. Cover Whale delivers the industry's most agent-friendly online quoting experience to more than 5,000 agents so they can deliver fast, easy coverage for their clients. Maintaining excellent agent relationships has driven more than $140 million in active premium through the Cover Whale platform year-to-date, with a year-end projection of more than $250 million. For more information, visit CoverWhale.com. Stay up to date with Cover Whale on LinkedIn, Facebook, and our blog.

About Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI)

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is a full-service MGA and wholesale insurance brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for workers' compensation, commercial, life, health, and personal lines of insurance. Appalachian Underwriters is wholly owned by Acrisure, LLC. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com.

Media Contact:

coverwhale@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cover Whale