LUNGevity Foundation Grants Two Research Awards for Lung Cancer Studies Within the VA System

LUNGevity strategically supports lung cancer researchers to continue progress in early detection and treatment

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the recipients of our 2022 VA Research Scholar Awards.

"LUNGevity Foundation is committed to supporting America's veterans and veteran-focused healthcare," said Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, Executive Director of Research at LUNGevity. "These awards fund critical lung cancer research while supporting lung cancer researchers who are interested in continuing their careers within the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and its affiliated medical centers."

LUNGevity uses a rigorous approach to select awardees. Each research project is evaluated by a multidisciplinary review committee of thoracic oncology leaders who are passionate about serving the US veteran population.

This year, the recipients of LUNGevity's VA Research Scholar Awards are:

Alex Bryant, MD

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Project: Predicting clinical benefit of immunotherapy in veterans

Dr. Bryant will use data from the Veterans Affairs system to develop statistical models to predict response to immunotherapy in patients with lung cancer. While immunotherapy has improved outcomes for many patients, scientists are still trying to understand why some people respond well to the treatment and others do not. If successful, this work will create a prototype to predict the benefit of choosing immunotherapy for individual patients. This tool could be used to counsel patients and inform patient-physician decision-making.

Lucas Vitzthum, MD

Stanford University School of Medicine / VA Palo Alto

Project: Isotoxic hypofractionation to personalize radiation for NSCLC

Dr. Vitzthum will develop and evaluate a method for personalized radiation therapy in patients with locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Patients will be assessed regarding their expected risk of treatment toxicity, and those at lower risk will be treated in a fewer number of treatments with a more intense dose of radiation. If successful, this could result in optimized radiation treatment protocols that reduce barriers to treatment – such as financial burden and travel hardships – for patients.

"LUNGevity's VA Research Scholar Awards fulfill a critical need by providing grants to junior investigators who are interested in pursuing research careers that will impact the lives of people facing a lung cancer diagnosis," said Robert Keith, MD, Professor of Medicine and Cancer Biology at the University of Colorado Denver, Associate Chief of Staff of Research at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, and member of LUNGevity's Scientific Advisory Board. "These grants are critical stepping stones in the careers of these researchers. With this support, the researchers conduct initial experiments and collect initial data to lay the groundwork for an impactful career focused on lung cancer research within the VA."

