Mercer Advisors Acquires Goldstein Munger + Associates, Inc. Expanding Mercer Advisors' California Presence

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Goldstein Munger + Associates, Inc. (hereinafter "Goldstein Munger"). Goldstein Munger, a respected wealth management firm focused on serving ultra-high net worth ("UHNW") clients, is located in San Ramon, California with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $1 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Richard M. Goldstein, Principal, CPA, CIMA™ ("Rich") has been a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for over 40 years. He founded R. M. Goldstein Accountancy Corporation in 1979 from which GoldsteinEnright Financial Advisers, Inc. was created, and which is now known as Goldstein Munger. Robert G. Munger, Principal, CPA, CFP®, PFS, ("Bob") joined the firm and partnered with Rich to help build the best of breed "family office" they are today.

Rich and Bob believe: "Wealth means different things to different people. To some, wealth means leaving a legacy; to others, it is about caring for their families; to many it relates to giving back through philanthropy; the list goes on. Our approach is to discover what wealth means to our clients and develop and apply custom financial strategies to help make their goals a reality. No matter what wealth means to them, we make it our mission to care about our clients achieving the confidence that comes with protecting what they have and planning for their future."

Commenting on the transaction, Rich stated: "Our clients are accustomed to a high level of care with near constant contact and support. Our support and care of our clients is plenary. As Bob and I contemplated the future of our firm, we concluded that we needed to partner with a firm that had the services and professional staff necessary to provide best-in-class service to UHNW clientele, but also be a fully institutionalized business that survives the lifetimes of our clients, their children, their great grandchildren, and generations to come." Bob added: "Our banker DeVoe and Company recommended we speak to Dave Barton, Vice Chairman at Mercer Advisors, who leads mergers and acquisitions for the firm. We loved what Dave had to say, and we immediately saw the commonality of our business models with family offices, and the same mission, vision and values around serving our clients with excellence, as well as a dedication to the success and development of our staff. Also adding 'in-house' core family office services like estate planning, tax specialization and tax return preparation as well as offering turnkey corporate trustee services UHNW families rely on was important to us. The 'fit' was perfect."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of Goldstein Munger on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Rich and Bob have built a 'blue-chip' family office creating deep and long-lasting relationships with their clients. We are delighted Bob, Rich and their staff are joining the Mercer Advisors team."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Bob and Rich lead a highly respected wealth management team in northern California and beyond. Their brand is strong and represents the high integrity of their business and staff. Their deep experience in integrating financial planning, tax, estate and philanthropic planning, are a great fit with our family office service model for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

Goldstein Munger was exclusively represented by DeVoe and Company, a leading business advisor and investment banker in the RIA space.

About DeVoe & Company

DeVoe & Company is a goal-based investment bank and consulting firm focused exclusively on guiding wealth management and investment management companies to a higher level of success. The firm provides M&A, consulting, and valuation services to help RIAs accelerate the achievement of their business goals.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $38 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 800 employees, and operates nationally through 80+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of August 31, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors investment management and planning services. Corporate Trustee services are offered through National Advisors Trust Company.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. Investments & Wealth Institute® (the Institute) is the owner of the certification marks "CIMA," and "Certified Investment Management Analyst." Use of CIMA, and/or Certified Investment Management Analyst signifies that the user has successfully completed the Institute's initial and ongoing credentialing requirements for investment management professionals.

