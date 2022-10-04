Purchasing Power® Names Stephanie Doherty Chief People Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchasing Power announced today that Stephanie Doherty has been named its Chief People Officer effective Oct. 3, 2022. She succeeds Racquel Roberts who left the company to explore new opportunities.

Commenting on Roberts' departure, Purchasing Power CEO Trey Loughran said, "Throughout her 16-year tenure at Purchasing Power, Racquel was instrumental in cultivating a culture of passion and commitment. She played a key role in the company's formative years, and her HR expertise, knowledge of the business, and enthusiasm will be missed by all."

As a member of the Senior Leadership Team, Doherty will lead the Purchasing Power People team and will have responsibility for talent acquisition, talent management, learning and development, compensation and benefits, people operations and compliance, diversity and inclusion as well as enhancing the company's people strategy and culture.

"As we approach our 22nd year in business, we are thankful for a long legacy of attracting and retaining great talent. Reimagining our talent efforts will be critical as we continue to grow our business in an evolving talent environment," said Loughran. "Stephanie's proven record of leading organizations through periods of significant growth, coupled with her passion for a strategic approach to human resources make her an ideal fit at Purchasing Power."

Doherty's experience spans over 23 years in the financial services and real estate industries. Before joining Purchasing Power, she served as the Chief People Officer for OS National, where she built a strong people team that included corporate communications, workplace and real estate. She led the organization through a hyper-growth period, hiring over 800 new teammates in one year and building scalable people programs enabling record breaking business performance.

Prior to OS National, Doherty was Group Vice President for SunTrust Banks, Inc., and Equifax, Inc., supporting multiple executives and business units. She earned her bachelor's degree in Business with a concentration in Human Resources Management from the State University of New York (ESC), and also holds an associate degree in Criminal Justice. Doherty received her Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) in January 2012.

"I am energized and excited to join Purchasing Power," said Doherty. "I believe that a company's talent is a vital enabler of growth and success. I look forward to working with the entire Purchasing Power team, supporting an ambitious future at the company, and driving a culture where inclusivity and passion thrive."

