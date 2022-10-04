SS&C Introduces New Innovative Solutions at SS&C Deliver 2022

Premier technology conference draws 800+ leaders across financial services and healthcare industries

The two-day event showcases the latest SS&C solutions, including GoCentral, SS&C Blue Prism, Tax BrightLine, and Treasury Management. The Company previewed its managed services offering, enabling financial services firms to remain competitive in a constantly evolving market.

Kevin O'Leary, nicknamed "Mr. Wonderful," is a Canadian businessman, entrepreneur, and television personality, who headlines a strong program of expert speakers.

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced new solutions at its SS&C Deliver Conference to help clients better align their tax, data and infrastructure services and quickly adapt to every phase of growth. The conference highlights new capabilities across its fund administration technology platform, an enhanced managed services offering, and new tax and treasury management solutions. The updates include the recently announced [link] embedded BPM capabilities within the SS&C Blue Prism solution.

"We continue to invest in our technology and innovations our clients need today and in the future," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO. "SS&C has invested more than $15 billion in research and development in the last decade. We are committed to delivering the tools, expertise and tangible solutions to our clients so they can focus on growing their business."

Highlights of the latest and upcoming releases include:

The latest enhancements include the ability to request cash transfers between prime brokers and custodians and better access to daily reconciliation data and liquidity projections.

A new Securities Financing Module allows clients to match holdings to Prime Brokers' lending/borrowing needs to lower costs and increase returns.

SS&C has unified its tax compliance, reporting and analytics on a single end-to-end automated tax solution for hedge funds and mutual funds. Available to customers in Q1 2023, SS&C Tax BrightLine delivers:

Real-time access to tax data to inform trading, investment decisions and planning, including "what-if" scenarios

Consistent reporting and analytics across all asset classes and strategies

Deep expertise in tax laws, operations, and technology applications, available on a SaaS or outsourced basis

Intelligent automation to optimize tax data collection and processing.

SS&C's intelligent next-generation fund operations platform is now even better with a new, fully customizable user interface. With the latest update, users can add and remove vectors from view, configure reporting tiles and make other adjustments to build an interface suited for their unique workflows. SS&C will provide a sneak peek at GoCentral Concierge, an AI-based virtual personal assistant expected to facilitate customers' interactions with SS&C. The formal launch is expected in Q1 2023.

As part of the ongoing expansion of SS&C Managed Services offering, SS&C announced the upcoming Q1 2023 launch of SS&C Private Cloud, its secure cloud computing, SaaS and managed services hosting platform. SS&C Deliver provides attendees with incredibly valuable information about its private cloud, application hosting, Datacenter global footprint, BC/DR resilience and cybersecurity and risk services to take back to their firms. The formal launch of its managed services offering will happen in Q1 2023.

SS&C also announced the upcoming Q1 2023 launch of SS&C Everywhere, a user-friendly marketplace to facilitate the purchase of data services from SS&C. Leveraging SS&C Private Cloud, SS&C Everywhere streamlines and access to normalized data across applications and simplifies implementations for customers adding new products and services.

Kevin O'Leary, renowned Investor on ABC's Shark Tank and Founder and Chairman, O'Shares Investment Index Strategies, delivered the keynote at SS&C Deliver 2022. The conference featured 108 sessions, product labs and workshops for more than 800 professionals across the financial services and healthcare industries. Learn more here.

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

