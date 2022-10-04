YOUNG RACER DONATES SPONSORSHIP DOLLARS TO HELP CHILDREN WITH CANCER

MORGANTON, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventeen-year-old professional racer, Gray Leadbetter recently delivered a check for $4,000 to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on behalf of her sponsor, ReadyWise. "Donating this money to them is so very rewarding," said Leadbetter. "It's such a great feeling to know that through my career as a professional driver I can help children who are fighting cancer."

Seventeen-year-old professional driver, Gray Leadbetter, has committed to donating 10 percent of all sponsorship dollars to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. (PRNewswire)

The NPCF is dedicated to funding research to help eliminate childhood cancer. Its focus is to help find less toxic, more effective treatments. NPCF also formed the Sunshine Project, an innovative collaboration designed to bring together top doctors and researchers in the country to find a faster cure for pediatric cancer. Charity Navigator has given NPCF a perfect 4-star rating for financial health and transparency for the 10th consecutive year.

After learning about the NPCF and its mission, Leadbetter knew she wanted to help. Initially, the idea was to promote awareness for the NPCF by displaying its logo on her race car and appearing at NPCF events. But she wanted to do more.

Leadbetter and her dad, Steve, came up with an idea that is rarely seen in the racing world. They decided that Leadbetter would donate a percentage of her race team's valuable sponsorship dollars to the NPCF. It's an unusual move because racing is an extremely expensive sport in which sponsorship dollars can make all the difference between success or failure. Many drivers choose to just donate a portion of their winnings which tends to be significantly less.

"Donating this money to the NPCF tells you what kind of a person Gray Leadbetter is," said ReadyWise CEO, Morten Steen-Jorgensen. "Gray's desire to give back and help others fits perfectly with the values of the ReadyWise brand." ReadyWise produces freeze-dried meals that are popular with outdoor enthusiasts such as campers, hunters and hikers. With a shelf life of up to 25 years, ReadyWise meals are the perfect choice for stores of emergency food. It also produces the Simple Kitchen line of nutritious free-dried snacks. Use the code: GRAY28 to receive a 10 percent discount. To order or learn more go to: readywise.com

