MTN DEW® INVITES FANS TO GET OUT AND DO® WITH ONE OF A KIND OUTDOOR EXPERIENCES WITH PROFESSIONAL OUTDOORSMEN GERALD SWINDLE AND MICHAEL WADDELL

The Beverage Brand is Rewarding DEW Nation with over $10k in Outdoor Getaways that Include Private Lessons with DEW Pros

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What do DEW Nation fans, professional bass angler Gerald Swindle and Bone Collector Michael Waddell all have in common? It's their passion for the great outdoors. To reward fans and quench that thirst for outdoor adventure, MTN DEW has teamed up with Swindle and Waddell to create two epic getaway prizes, giving fans a chance to enter to win and learn from some of most successful outdoorsmen in the industry.

"DEW Nation knows a thing or two about the great outdoors - almost as much as DEW Pros Gerald Swindle and Michael Waddell," said Chauncey Hamlett, VP and CMO of PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division). "In this continuation of our DEW Outdoors campaign, we're excited to not only fuel our fans' passion with their very own unique outdoors getaway, but also give them the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business."

Fans have until November 12, 2022, to enter to win a chance to hang out at Michael Waddell's Georgia farmhouse along with one of two epic outdoor adventures:

DEW OUTDOORS CAMP WITH MICHAEL WADDELL: Embark on a private outdoor lesson from the "Bone Collector" himself for you and a guest in Atlanta, GA with round-trip airfare and accommodations included plus Bone Collector gear, a year's supply of MTN DEW and a $1,500 gift card to stock up on outdoor gear





DEW FISHING CAMP WITH GERALD SWINDLE: Join the 2-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year for an exclusive fishing lesson for you and a guest in Atlanta, GA with round-trip airfare and accommodations, a year's supply of MTN DEW and a $1,500 gift card to stock up on fishing gear

"I know MTN DEW fans are all about getting out and enjoying the outdoors, which is a passion we obviously share," said DEW Pro Gerald Swindle. "I'm ready to get out on the water and help reward DEW Nation's fishing fanatics."

This year's experiences are slated to be some of the most exciting yet, enabling fans to spend quality time with and learn one-on-one from some of the best outdoorsmen in the country.

"There's nothing like the camaraderie of bonding in the great outdoors. I'm honored to be working with MTN DEW and excited to share my years of experience and love for the outdoors with others, as a way to pay it forward for the next generation of Bone Collectors," said DEW Pro Michael Waddell.

To get in on the action, fans can scan the QR code on point of sale at select retailers or visit DEWtrailblazers.com to enter. DEW Nation can also share their own trailblazing adventures to unlock a bonus entry by posting a photo on Instagram of their outdoor adventure and tagging @MountainDew with #GetOutandDoSweepstakes, explaining what DEW they fuel up with. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at 12 AM ET on 10/2/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 11/12/22. Open to legal residents of AR, LA, MS, AL, GA, TN, KY, FL, SC, NC, VA, WV, MD or DC, who are 18 years or older at the time of registration/entry. Full rules and regulations can be found here.

Thirsty for more? DEW Nation can stay up to date on the latest by visiting www.mountaindew.com and by following @MountainDew on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

