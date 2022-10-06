Chronosphere Wins Comparably Award for Best Company Perks and Benefits

Perks such as parental leave, life coaching, and mental health support bolster Chronosphere's standing as a great place to work

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronosphere , the only cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2022 Comparably Award winner in the Best Perks & Benefits category. The Comparably Awards are based entirely on employee feedback across nearly 20 core culture metrics from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook.

"Chronosphere has always been a people-first organization that prides itself on providing a flexible, supportive, and collaborative environment where colleagues are empowered to solve complex challenges for large-scale cloud native companies," said Chronosphere co-founder and CEO Martin Mao. "This honor underscores our commitment to a culture that makes employee well-being a priority. We will continue to raise the bar in ways that validate our company as a desirable place to work."

As a Series C startup with $1B+ valuation and rapid growth, Chronosphere employees benefit from strong career-advancement opportunities. The company has a remote-first, distributed workforce with more than 225 employees, and hubs located in Seattle, New York and Europe. Most importantly, Chronosphere maintains a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and provides industry-leading benefits such as flexible time off, training, parental leave, life coaching, fitness and well-being spending accounts, and free lunches. The company also makes it a tradition to celebrate their anniversary, or Chronoversary, with in-person gatherings. This year's celebration was a company-wide gathering of employees in Puerto Rico to celebrate recent milestones and major accomplishments.

