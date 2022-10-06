EXOCAD INSIGHTS 2022: A HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DIGITAL DENTISTRY EVENT

Two-day global education meeting on the future of open systems in digital dentistry

DARMSTADT, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, successfully concluded Insights 2022, the third edition of its global digital dentistry event, under the motto "Learn. Connect. Enjoy." The biennial meeting took place on October 3–4, 2022 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

In his opening presentation, Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO and cofounder of exocad, an Align Technology company, welcomed the around 700 participants and offered them a vision of the future of digital dentistry. (PRNewswire)

"Insights 2022 truly exceeded our expectations," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO at exocad. "International speakers and attendees from around the world joined us to explore the future of digital dentistry together and share best practices."

Dentists, dental technicians and industry partners from more than 45 countries attended the educational CAD/CAM event. The full, two-day program included informative presentations from top industry experts and in-depth learning sessions run by exocad software experts for both clinical and lab communities. Insights industry partners offered sessions as well, rounding out the diverse agenda of tips, tricks, and deep learning opportunities.

"This event provided us all with a much-needed opportunity to connect face-to-face," said Novica Savic, CCO at exocad. "Being in one location for two days of high-quality networking, learning and hands-on demonstration provided us all with great inspiration for the digital dentistry era we are in."

New Rijeka 3.1 release series and exocad software sessions

At Insights 2022, exocad's software solutions DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan, and the new Rijeka 3.1 release series took center stage. MDT Michael Kohnen, Head of Global Application Support and Education at exocad, presented the 45 new and over 85 enhanced features for DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka and provided a first look at the Rijeka 3.1 version of exoplan, exocad's open implant planning software. In dedicated software sessions, users were guided through new software features and demonstrated how to reap the full benefits of seamless digital workflows using exocad software.

International top speakers

Dental industry trailblazers ran presentations on how to use digital tools to achieve better esthetic treatment results for patients and to work even more productively.

The speaker lineup covered all points along the treatment spectrum. Dentist and dental technician speaker duo, Prof. Dr. Guilherme Saavedra from Brazil and Spain's MDT Waldo Zarco Nosti addressed the question of how digital dentistry works, from virtual planning to finished high-quality prosthetics. US-based restorative dentist Dr. Lori Trost inspired participants on the topic of dentures and presented her digital treatment concept. UK lab owner CDT Steven Campbell discussed how digital workflows can help address looming staff shortages for clinics and labs. MDT Sascha Hein from Germany offered valuable tips on how to reliably determine the correct tooth shade for esthetically high-quality restorations in the digital age. "Dentist-lab synergy in the digital era" was the focus of Smile Design Founder,

Dr. Christian Coachman, from Brazil. His lecture provided dentists and dental technicians with inspiration on ways to produce predictable high-quality esthetic restorations. UK's Dr. Gulshan Murgai presented his digital workflow based on a patient case with a focus on implant planning with exoplan. He discussed the planning of single-tooth implants, also with immediate restoration, and the restoration of edentulous jaws. Dr. Diana Tadros from the US discussed esthetics in her clinical session, explaining her digital treatment concept and how exocad's Smile Creator can be used in the patient journey to highly esthetic restorations.

Partner exhibition, partner sessions and software integrations

More than 50 of the top companies in dental materials, equipment and CAD/CAM presented their latest innovations as part of the Insights partner exhibition. The Insights Diamond, Platinum and Gold partners ran a total of 14 special sessions to introduce attendees to their products and shared valuable ideas for the application of exocad software solutions in connection with digital hardware.

Three new DentalCAD Rijeka 3.1 features and modules were launched. iTero NIRI technology and intraoral camera images are now automatically imported when designing restorations, enabling technicians to visualize the internal and external tooth structure and optimize the process of margin line tracing. The new xSnap module is a model attachment for a printable 3D articulated system featuring a spherical head, which allows a precisely executed protrusion, laterotrusion and mediotrusion. And Ivoclar's Ivotion Denture System, a complete workflow for the digital production of high-quality, removable dentures is now available in exocad.

Growth to meet demand

To provide space for its growing workforce, exocad announced it will open a new high-tech headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, this November. exocad also opened a new headquarters in South Korea this past May. With the relocation of exocad's Asia headquarters, the company said it aims to be closer to its resellers and users from South Korea and to provide even more comprehensive services to customers in Asia.

Community, collection and connection

Insights 2022 provided a welcome opportunity to network in person with exocad experts, strategic partners and resellers. Following a rigorous educational agenda, attendees had the opportunity to unwind at the end of day one with an evening dinner and live music. exocad once again offered attendees the chance to participate in a charity drive by selling T-shirts. The collected funds go toward supporting a dental nonprofit organization.

The future is digital

At the press briefing, speakers agreed that open software architecture is a key to creating a comprehensive future in digital dentistry. Insights partners also reflected on the general direction of the dental industry saying that all processes are moving toward digital. They advised labs and dentists to embrace this digital transition and to discover what tools are available to help them reach the ultimate goal: better patient care.

About exocad

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. More than 50,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. exocad and DentalCAD, among others, are trademarks of exocad GmbH or one of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies, and are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

The exocad software experts shared valuable tips and tricks for using the exocad software. (PRNewswire)

The theme of the third exocad Insights event on October 3–4, 2022, in Palma de Mallorca (Spain) was “Learn. Connect. Enjoy.” Around 700 participants from more than 45 countries took part in the digital dentistry event. (PRNewswire)

CAD-tastic T-shirts for a good cause! The exocad t-shirts were sold to visitors on site. exocad will donate the proceeds to charity. (PRNewswire)

During breaks between presentations, participants could learn about the latest digital hardware and materials from exocad's over 50 strategic partners on site. Here the focus was on making personal contact with the partner companies. (PRNewswire)

