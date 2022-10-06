MASSAGE ENVY CELEBRATES 200 MILLION SERVICES ON THE HEELS OF ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Industry leading brand celebrates major milestone

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, announced that its franchised locations nationwide have completed a combined total of 200 million services since the brand's inception in 2002.

Massage Envy announces strategic partnership with Obagi offering one-of-a-kind service and medical-grade skin care products (PRNewsfoto/Massage Envy) (PRNewswire)

"This is a major milestone and the fact that it comes in the year of our 20th anniversary combined with also celebrating our 14 millionth skin care service makes it even more special," said Massage Envy CEO Beth Stiller. "As the industry leader, we have continuously innovated and grown over the past two decades for our franchises to bring professional and affordable customized massage, assisted stretch and facials to millions of members and guests."

And now, more than 20 years after its founding, the Massage Envy franchise system continues to pioneer far beyond massage and deliver more skin care services than at any other time in the brand's history as its franchised locations surpass 14 million skin care services. Franchised locations are also performing a record number of facials and enhancements, helping tens of thousands of members and guests in their skincare journey.

The La Quinta franchised location in La Quinta, Calif., owned by franchisee Holly Lassak, celebrated the 200 millionth service landmark – massage, stretch and skin care services included – by honoring longtime member, Terry Dillman. Lassak and Stiller were on hand to present Dillman with a number of gifts to mark the milestone. He received a complimentary one-year membership, "a Hypervolt percussion device by Hyperice, and a Marini Men's System™ from Jan Marini Skin Research®.

"Terry has been a loyal, long-time member and we were delighted to celebrate with him this special milestone," Lassak said. "It's because of members like him that we have been so successful."

"I have been a member of the La Quinta franchised location since 2009, but today's event has truly been a special highlight of my 12 plus years of being a member at this location," said Dillman. I get services here regularly and always leave with both my mind and body feeling refreshed and recharged."

To mark the special milestone achievement, the Mayor of La Quinta, Linda Evans, issued a mayoral proclamation congratulating the location and Massage Envy.

"While today was extra special, we look forward to the next 200 million services by franchises," Stiller said. "Massage Envy franchised locations are in communities big and small across 49 states, doing what our franchisees and their teams do best – helping people to feel their best."

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy is the brand name for a nationwide wellness franchise system where franchises provide massage, stretch, and skin care services. All Massage Envy locations are independently owned and operated franchises. The approximately 1,100 Massage Envy franchise locations across 49 states are collectively the leading provider of massage services in the United States. Massage Envy franchises have delivered more than 200 million massages, skin care services, and assisted stretch sessions since 2002. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

