Opportunity Grows Cannabis Dispensary Webinar Planned for October 12th

NY's Social Equity Applicants, Minority or Women-Owned Businesses, Distressed Farmers and Service-Disabled Veterans Encouraged to Register

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, operated by Binghamton University's Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Partnerships, will present "Creating a Fair and Equitable Dispensary," a free two-hour educational webinar designed to help entrepreneurs learn about the legal and business aspects of operating a dispensary in the state of New York. The webinar will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, October 12th, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and there is no cost to participate.

"This webinar demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing entrepreneurs with business education and targeted resources," said Per Stromhaug, associate vice president for innovation and economic development at Binghamton University.

The webinar is presented by the New York State Cannabis Workforce Initiative, a collaboration between the New York State School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University and the Workforce Development Institute, which is supported in part by a state budget appropriation focused on prioritizing diversity, equity, and quality jobs in the emerging cannabis industry. Additional support is being provided by the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, Opportunity Grows, Bridge West Consulting and Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW.

"We are deeply committed to delivering legal training programs that meet the challenges and opportunities of the cannabis industry including recruiting, employing, and retaining workers for social equity and established employers," said Esta R. Bigler, Esq., director of Cornell University ILR's Labor and Employment Law Program and co-founder of the Cannabis Workforce Initiative.

"The webinar is designed to help ensure that New York's adult-use cannabis industry is diverse and inclusive," said Ari Hoffnung, founder of Opportunity Grows. "We will continue working closely with social equity entrepreneurs to ensure that they have the opportunity to fully participate in New York's cannabis industry."

The webinar is open to New Yorkers of all backgrounds and individuals from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition or who qualify as minority or women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, or service-disabled veterans are encouraged to register.

To learn more and to register visit: https://opportunitygrows.co/ .

About the Koffman Incubator

The Koffman Southern Tier incubator is a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Binghamton, NY that provides key resources to entrepreneurs developing successful startups. The Koffman's 60+ members connect and collaborate throughout 35,000 sq. ft. of offices, laboratories and co-working space. Binghamton University's Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Partnerships offers numerous programs to guide business growth and development. For more information, visit https://southerntierincubator.com/.

About the Cannabis Workforce Initiative

The New York State Cannabis Workforce Initiative is a collaboration between the New York State School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University and the Workforce Development Institute. Our mission is to promote and support social equity in the adult-use cannabis market by providing quality workforce development and legal education. Our work, supported in part by a state budget appropriation, prioritizes diversity, equity, and quality jobs in the emerging cannabis industry through skills training, entrepreneurism services, workforce supports, legal education for employees and employers, and the development of high-road career pathways. For more information, visit https://www.cannabisworkforce.org/.

About Opportunity Grows

Opportunity Grows was founded by New York cannabis industry veteran Ari Hoffnung to help ensure that those who have been harmed by cannabis prohibition benefit from cannabis legalization. For more information, visit https://opportunitygrows.co/.

