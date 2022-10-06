Venator to shine a light on comprehensive solar reflective pigment range at K2022

Dazzling array of solar reflective pigments is most wide-ranging available to plastics formulators

WYNYARD, UK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator is returning to K2022 this October where it will demonstrate its unrivalled expertise in manufacturing pigments for the plastics industry that have solar reflective capabilities. Following record-breaking temperatures across Europe this summer, Venator will use its time in Dusseldorf to highlight the breadth of its infrared reflective pigments portfolio – which is the most comprehensive of its kind available to formulators that want to improve the thermal stability and durability of plastics.

Venator is a leading supplier of pigments and performance additives to the global plastics industry - with an innovative range of products that bring color and vibrancy plus protect and extend the life of all kinds of plastics, from furniture and food packaging to car interiors and construction materials. When it comes to solar reflective pigments, Venator has a range of technologies available including:

ALTIRIS® pigments – an award-winning range of titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) pigments used to improve the durability of plastics and prevent warping and discoloration caused by the sun. Specific products include ALTIRIS® W400 – a near infrared reflecting pigment that can improve the thermal stability and durability of white, bright, and light-colored plastics used in exterior applications such as window and door profiles, sidings, decking, soffits and fascias. Venator also offers ALTIRIS® 550 and 800, for mid to dark colored plastics

Complex inorganic pigments that can improve the appearance, durability and thermal stability of plastics are also available from Venator. These include:

COLOURPLEX ® pigments – recommended for high performance applications, where weather resistance and thermal and chemical stability are essential, these pigments span a range of colors from cobalt-based blues, turquoise and greens; to titanate-based chemistries in the yellow to orange space; to iron-based tan and brown pigments

REFLECT™ pigments – a range of metal oxides chemically engineered to maximize solar reflectance and keep products cool where heat management is an issue – for example in automotive interior applications and in building façade materials

SOLAPLEX® – a portfolio of clean, bright highly reflective pigments that offer enhanced luminosity in the yellow to orange spectrum and are a high-performance alternative to cadmium and lead chromium

Dr. Jörg Hocken, Global Application Manager at Venator said: "With record-breaking temperatures this summer, plastics producers worldwide now need to think seriously about integrating solar reflective pigments into their formulations as standard. As we all make changes to help combat rising global temperatures, this decision could make a huge difference to the longevity of plastic products used across an array of applications. At Venator, we're committed to helping our customers address pressing sustainability issues, while keeping them at the cutting edge of their business – and our plastics experts are looking forward to discussing the issue of solar reflectance plus other pigment and additive-related topics with K attendees."

Other pigments and additives that Venator will put under the spotlight at K2022 will include:

DELTIO ® 48X pigment – this free-flowing titanium dioxide pigment is ideal for masterbatch producers and compounders who want to improve material flow through their systems and minimize the risk of costly blockages

TIOXIDE ® TR48 pigment – a TiO 2 grade with excellent coloristic properties that's easy to disperse and integrate into polyolefin master batches; biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films; and engineering compounds

TIOXIDE ® TR42 – a blue tone, white pigment that can be easily integrated into rigid polyvinyl chloride (PVC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastics and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) films

Plus, a range of ultramarine pigments, high purity iron oxides and functional additives such as SACHTOLITH HDS/L

Visit Venator at K2022 from October 19 – 26, 2022 in hall 8a, stand K31 or alternatively, email the team at plastics_expert@venatorcorp.com

As a responsible global chemical company and a signatory of the UN Global Compact, Venator is actively increasing its sustainability efforts. In August, Venator published its second sustainability report. The document outlines Venator's commitment to enhancing lives and protecting our planet through every aspect of its work – from the products it makes and the manufacturing methods it employs, to its sourcing decisions and supply chain relationships. Click here to read a copy of Venator's second Sustainability Report.

