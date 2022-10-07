Immutable Partners with NFT.NYC in Major Multi-Year Sponsorship

The blockchain's landmark partnership with the leading NFT industry event will support NFT engagement at NFT.NYC events worldwide.

SYDNEY, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , supporting the Ethereum-scaling Layer 2 platform Immutable X and Immutable Games Studio with leading titles such as Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians, has today entered a new multi-year partnership with NFT.NYC , organizer of leading NFT industry events, ahead of its upcoming debut in London on November 3.

Our partnership with NFT.NYC is a first for the industry

"We are proud to partner with Immutable as the title sponsor for NFT.London and NFT.NYC" said NFT.NYC Co-Founder, Jodee Rich . "We have been deeply committed to integrating NFTs into the attendee experience since our first NFT.NYC in 2019. Immutable will play an important role in scaling those experiences to all attendees, helping us deliver unforgettable NFT moments at all of our events."

Immutable X has already earned itself a reputation as a proven, economical and energy-efficient NFT platform. Recently, Gods Unchained , a leading Web3 competitive trading card game developed by Immutable Game Studio, also announced an exclusive program for GameStop's GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro members — an opportunity to welcome GameStop's most competitive and engaged players into the expanding universe of Gods Unchained.

"Our partnership with NFT.NYC is a first for the industry, marking the beginning of a significant collaboration in the NFT space. Immutable is building and scaling world-class web3 games, bringing the next billion players to web3. With this new partnership, we can bring exciting experiences and engaging activities at all NFT.NYC events." said Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable.

As part of the partnership, tickets for NFT.NYC events beginning in 2023 will be NFTs minted on Immutable X. Additionally, NFT 'Swag Bags' distributed to NFT.NYC's attendees will also be minted on Immutable X. As the first layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, these Immutable-minted digital assets will also be 100% carbon-neutral and protected by Ethereum-grade security.



Since its inauguration in 2019, NFT.NYC has brought together builders, brands, pioneers, influencers, developers and NFT enthusiasts to celebrate this innovative, nascent technology. In June of this year, NFT.NYC attracted 16,000+ attendees from 72 different countries to hear 1,500 speakers across 16 NFT-focused tracks. Together, NFT.NYC and Immutable will expand the conference's global reach by bringing the world leading NFT event to the United Kingdom for the first time with NFT.London (November 3 - 4, 2022).

recent reports, the global NFT market could reach a total value of $230 billion by 2030, with events such as NFT.NYC already demonstrating the ongoing potential for growth within the sector. The event has seen continued development growth along with the global NFT industry itself. According toreports, the global NFT market could reach a total value ofby 2030, with events such as NFT.NYC already demonstrating the ongoing potential for growth within the sector.

About Immutable:



Immutable is a global blockchain technology company with a mission to bring asset ownership and commerce alive in digital worlds through the power of immutable NFTs. The Immutable Group consists of Ethereum-scaling Layer 2 platform Immutable X and Immutable Games Studio with leading titles Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians.

Co-founded by James Ferguson , Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of over 300 leading technologists, creators and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, Coinbase and more.

About NFT.NYC:



Since its inaugural conference in February 2019 , NFT.NYC events have hosted 20,000+ attendees, thousands of leading speakers and the best projects in the Non-Fungible Token ecosystem.

As the world's leading NFT conference, NFT.NYC is committed to three core values:



Give the Community a Voice : Providing a forum for the NFT Community to share the most relevant ideas of the moment.





Create Connection: Bring people together who are working on like NFT projects.





Proselytize NFTs: Educate the global community about the value of NFTs.

