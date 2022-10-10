James Avery Christmas 2022 Collection Celebrates Traditions, Memories and Texas Favorites

From colorful gemstones to something spicy OR fancy and a Texas-favorite beverage, these new designs are a joy.

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the launch of its Christmas 2022 collection. Offering classic designs customers know and love, the collection includes colorful gemstone and hand-enameled designs, as well as charms inspired by Christmas memories, hometown favorites and nature.

This collection celebrates Texas with three new charms from some of our most famous brands: Dr Pepper® and Whataburger®.

New additions include the customer-favorite Cherished Birthstone Necklace in 14K gold, new celestial-inspired designs, such as our Shining Star Pendants, two new additions to the Whataburger® Collection, a Dr Pepper® Charm, a Texas-shaped gemstone ring in three colors and a wide variety of gift sets.

"We hope these designs create a sense of sweet Christmas memories and activities—fun, Christmas colors, family dinners, stargazing and overall celebrating the spirit of the season with family and friends," says Sarah Herr, Director of Design at James Avery. "We're excited about this release, and we hope our customers are too!"

"From one Texas-born brand to another, we are so excited about this partnership with James Avery. Whether you're treating yourself to a Dr Pepper or a new addition to your jewelry collection— you deserve it!" says Maya Chacko, Dr Pepper® Associate Brand Manager.

On team Fancy? Or team Spicy? Either way, we've got fast-food fans covered with our new Enamel "Whataburger® Fancy" Ketchup Charm and Enamel "Whataburger® Spicy" Ketchup Charm.

"Whataburger® Fancy and Spicy Ketchups are legendary—so it's only fitting we spice up our collaboration with James Avery with these new, beautifully crafted sterling silver and enamel charms," says Rachael Jones, Whataburger® Director of Retail. "Our fans will especially love pairing the new ketchup charms with our Enamel Whataburger® French Fries Charm. Like the real deal, they're an iconic duo."

We look forward to celebrating this special time of year with our customers. Our jewelry often holds special meaning to our customers, and we are humbled to be a part of their lives. Our associates are ready to help you explore ways to personalize gifts and find something special for your loved ones or a special something for yourself.

We invite everyone this holiday season to shop our latest designs online or at your local James Avery retail store.

