KLA Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Date

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will review first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT. The company's results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes, as well as supplemental disclosures including a shareholder letter and earnings slide presentation.

All earnings disclosures as well as the live earnings webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at ir.kla.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

About KLA:

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at http://kla.com (KLAC-F).

View original content:

SOURCE KLA Corporation