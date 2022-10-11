Advarra Achieves 1,000+ Site Milestone for its Gene Therapy Ready Network

Research involving gene therapy-based treatments can start more quickly when sponsors leverage Advarra's growing network of registered research sites.

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, research quality and compliance consulting services, and clinical site-centric technologies, announced today the Advarra Gene Therapy Ready™ site network has grown to over 1,000 registered research sites. This reinforces Advarra's position as the world's largest administrator of institutional biosafety committees (IBCs) and the most preferred IBC by sponsors and sites.

Launched in January 2021, the Gene Therapy Ready network is a collective of clinical research sites prepared to conduct clinical trials involving genetically engineered vaccines, gene-modified cellular therapies, and gene therapies. Sites in the network demonstrate their readiness to address the challenges and opportunities presented by an accelerating gene therapy market expected to grow globally by 16.6 percent in the 2020-2027 period.

Advarra's Gene Therapy Ready site network now includes more than 1,000 research sites globally, including health systems, research institutions, National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer centers, and private research sites registered with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Science Policy. Registration with the Gene Therapy Ready network ensures sites are ready for IBC and IRB review as soon as site selection is finalized. When leveraged in conjunction with Advarra's integrated IRB/IBC service, which has reviewed tens of thousands of protocols, sites and sponsors who conduct gene-modified cellular therapy and genetically engineered vaccine research can benefit from Advarra's considerable expertise, scale, and service delivered by 1,100+ team members and thousands of experts.

"The amazing response we've received from our site and industry partners makes it clear: In a very short time, we have demonstrated the value Advarra's integrated research services bring to the research community, as they develop advanced cell and gene therapies to find cures for the world's most pressing health conditions," said Scott Uebele, President and Chief Research Services Officer at Advarra. "Our commitment to making clinical research safer, smarter, faster is unwavering, and we are proud to be recognized as the world's largest IBC."

All Gene Therapy Ready sites are ready to conduct clinical trials that advance cures, develop mRNA and viral vector-based vaccines, and find innovative gene therapy treatments for rare diseases. As a result, research sponsors can save significant time during study startup by placing clinical trials with a Gene Therapy Ready site. Advarra recently published a case study outlining how a large contract research organization (CRO) significantly improved study startup time by leveraging Advarra's institutional review board (IRB) and institutional biosafety committee (IBC) services. Another case study demonstrates how Advarra helped a research site network build a robust program for genetically engineered vaccine research.

"The rapid growth of this innovative network and adoption of Advarra's IRB/IBC integrated service as the industry's preferred choice is truly remarkable," said James Riddle, Vice President of Research Services at Advarra. "By placing your study with the Gene Therapy Ready network, you also leverage Advarra's superior technology, service, and turnaround times and can improve study startup times by a month or more, placing potential cures in patients' hands faster. The Gene Therapy Ready site network provides our sponsor and CRO clients with a clear choice for integrated, centralized IBC and IRB review services."

