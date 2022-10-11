AWARE NAMES THREE NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERS TO SUPPORT THE COMPANY'S GROWTH AS IT TRANSFORMS THE FUTURE OF ADDICTION TREATMENT

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care, Inc. ("Aware" or "the Company") announced today that it has appointed Jennifer Lohse J.D., CHC as Chief Legal Officer, Roy Day as Chief People Officer, and Mark Tumblin as its new Chief Information Officer.

Aware Recovery Care announces three new executive hires as it rapidly expands across additional markets in the U.S.

Jennifer, Roy, and Mark will work closely with Aware's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer, as the Company continues to rapidly increase census and expand its innovative in-home addiction treatment services platform to additional states and markets across the U.S.

Ms. Lohse comes to Aware from the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, where she has been the General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary since 2014. Before joining Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Jennifer served as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary for a private equity-backed diagnostic imaging company, where she led the in-house legal, risk management, and compliance departments. Jennifer received her bachelor's degree from the College of St. Benedict/St. John's University and her law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Jennifer is also certified in healthcare compliance by the Compliance Certification Board.

Mr. Day brings to Aware a deep behavioral health background and a breadth of experience across the entire range of human resources services. Most recently, Roy served as the Divisional V.P. of Human Resources for Wellpath, which cares for underserved clients and patients in correctional facilities and other challenging clinical environments. Previously, Roy worked as the Chief Culture, Diversity & Inclusion Officer and the Vice President of Human Resources for a nationally recognized behavioral health company that provided residential, psychiatric, autism, and community-based programs across 22 states. Roy attained his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration/Human Resources Management from Virginia State University and a Diversity and Inclusion certification from Cornell University.

Mr. Tumblin joins Aware with 40 years of experience and education in health information technology. Mark is an expert in Artificial Intelligence, advanced analytics, clinical workflow, and clinical decision support, which will help the Company expand its technology-enabled in-home service model. Mark has previously served as V.P., CIO, CTO, and CEO of various healthcare companies, including Roche Diagnostics, LifeWatch, Press Ganey, Symphony Performance Health, and NavMD. Marks holds two Bachelor of Science degrees in Anatomy, Physiology, and Clinical Chemistry from Lipscomb and the University of Tennessee and a Masters in Health Information Technology Management from Capella University.

Remarking on these leadership additions, Dr. Holzer commented, "The addition of Jennifer, Roy, and Mark is a game changer for Aware Recovery Care. "Aware's success has always been driven by the talent of our organization's most valuable resource, its people. The addition of three seasoned industry veterans who are all deeply connected to our mission will not only add substantial expertise but also exemplify our mission, culture, and commitment to our employees and clients. I look forward to their contributions in the days and months ahead," said Holzer.

"It's an honor to join the Aware team during such an exciting time in the organization's history," said Lohse." In particular, I look forward to making personal connections with members of the Aware team and striving – every day – to provide the best quality service for clients and the best workplace for employees."

"I am extremely excited to join Aware's team and continue its rich history of transforming lives," said Day. Throughout my 25-year career in Human Resources, I have loved serving employees and look forward to continuing that work at Aware. In today's climate, I am committed to cultivating an inclusive workplace culture that produces better outcomes for our H.R. team, employees, and clients. These values will bring us together in ways that will help us connect, belong, grow, and stand out."

"It is a privilege to work with Aware and their mission to be an integral part of recovery and wellness," said Tumblin. "The passion that is displayed by every employee is refreshing. We are a success because of our people, and I am glad to be joining the Aware family."

About Aware Recovery Care:

Aware Recovery Care helps people affected by addiction "Recover Where You Live," transforming the home into a treatment center and delivering innovative addiction services to those in need. Aware's groundbreaking and evidence-based treatment approach provides comprehensive care from a multidisciplinary team of clinicians. The program helps clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community, thereby avoiding the often-difficult return home seen from traditional treatment options.

In early 2021, Aware received an investment by Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a growth equity firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in the United States. Aware now operates in nine states (C.T., MA, RI, NH, ME, VA, OH, IN, FL) and is poised for further expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders. Aware was certified as a "Great Place to Work" in August 2022.

Media Contact: Peter Gold at 860-874-7743 or pgold@goldpartnersllc.com

