High Level Marketing Launches Partner Program

Helping SMB influencers and businesses grow market share in the digital marketing industry.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Level Marketing (HLM) , a leading digital marketing company serving over 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced its Digital Marketing Partner Program. The program allows key influencers and companies focused on SMBs to refer and resell HLM's digital marketing services and advanced proprietary technology solutions.

HLM Launches Partner Program. (PRNewswire)

"There is high demand among SMBs for digital marketing services to grow revenues profitably," said Charlie Simmons HLM Chief Revenue Officer. "The addressable market for the companies we serve is in the billions of dollars. We are looking for partners who believe in exceptional customer service and transparency, as we do, and want to increase their revenue streams through digital marketing services and technology."

HLM partners receive support from a dedicated team of digital marketing experts armed with the experience, strategies, tools and technology required to help mutual customers gain deep insight into their local markets, see what their competitors are doing, and discover what it takes to grow their business with a digital marketing strategy.

Partners and their customers work hand in hand with HLM's customer success and strategy teams to establish a success-oriented "digital path forward," while accessing powerful, personalized dashboard reporting that provides complete transparency into campaign performance, HLM methodologies, and business impact/return on investment (ROI).

"Partners should think of HLM as an extension of their business. We do the heavy lifting. They leverage the relationships, add to their capabilities, and increase their profits," added Wesley Mathews, HLM Chief Growth Officer and Head of Channel Partners.

Unlike other technology platforms in the industry, HLM's Footprint™ technology offers easy-to-understand metrics and reporting, live-lead tracking, review monitoring, competitor insights, and other reporting features that help SMBs outperform competitors to gain market-leading online visibility and advantage.

For more information on the HLM Digital Marketing Partner Program, or to apply, visit www.highlevelmarketing.com/partner or email partners@highlevelmarketing.com

About High Level Marketing

High Level Marketing is a full-service, tech-enabled digital marketing company with in-house experts that gives local businesses a competitive advantage through holistic multi-channel marketing, unmatched transparency and its powerful, proprietary Footprint™ technology platform. To learn more visit: https://www.highlevelmarketing.com/ .

