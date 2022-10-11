From the world of music, television, and movies attendees included Bobby Brown, El DeBarge, Apollonia, Eric Benét, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and more

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (IAPW) – This year's coveted In a Perfect World (IAPW) fundraiser hosted by founder Manuela Testolini, held October 9 in Beverly Hills, featured an intimate fireside chat featuring Reshma Saujani , author, founder of Girls Who Code; Derrick "D-Nice" Jones, artist, DJ, culture creator; and Kristy Drutman , environmental activist, and founder of Browngirl Green. Conversation moderated by Monique Coleman , actor, producer, Emmy-nominated host.

Stars Come Out To Support In A Perfect World Benefit

The event, "A World of Good," featured surprise musical guests El DeBarge performing his hits including "I Like It," "All This Love," and more. Rahsaan Patterson performed "Where You Are" and others. Both backed by Greg Phillinganes and Eric Benét.

IAPW gives 100% of every public donation directly to the programs. More than $300,000 was raised.

Attendees included:

Cookie Johnson, Eric Benét, Debra Lee, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Nikka Costa, Malin Akerman, Shaun Robinson, Apollonia Kotero, Terri Hines, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Bobby Brown, Carmit Bachar, Sulem Calderon, Gail Bean, Bentley Evans, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Monique Coleman, Kenny Lattimore, and more.

In a Perfect World honored Reshma Saujani with the "Ambassador of Change" award and Derrick "D-Nice" Jones with the "Movement Maker Award."

Event sponsors Included: Toyota, Delta Airlines, Consciously Unbiased, Frontgate Real Estate, ISO Digital, Montessori of Malibu Canyon, and 400 Capital.

About In a Perfect World:

At In a Perfect World, our mission is to inspire and empower young people with the opportunity, tools, and voice to make an impact on the world around them. Our programs lead the next generation to become change-makers in their community by providing access to education and fostering creativity, social consciousness, and leadership.

In our perfect world, young people are inspired to use their voices and equipped to make meaningful change. IAPW supports educators & children in underserved classrooms, provides mentorship & artistic expression to at-risk youth, builds schools in some of the poorest countries in the world, and prepares young people to take action and make a difference.

IAPW has:

Built 35 schools in 8 different countries

Supported over 500 high-poverty classrooms between Los Angeles , Minneapolis and Washington DC

Impacted over 48,000 people worldwide

IAPW provides an opportunity for individuals to invest in making a positive impact on the world around them. We give 100% of every public donation directly to the cause. By supporting IAPW programs, donors lift up, inspire and equip youth to have a lasting impact on their communities, whether it is across the street, across the country or across the globe.

