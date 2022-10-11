TEXANS GO ALL-ELECTRIC AT ELECTRIFY EXPO AUSTIN AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS NOVEMBER 12 & 13

TEXANS GO ALL-ELECTRIC AT ELECTRIFY EXPO AUSTIN AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS NOVEMBER 12 & 13

Ride, Drive, Skate, and Scoot at North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Festival at COTA

World's Leading EV Brands on Display

Locals "Show Off" their Unique, Customized Electric Vehicles

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, closes out its 2022 U.S. tour on November 12 and 13 in Austin, Texas. The final event of 2022 expects to draw its largest crowd yet and log more than 20,000 test rides on the world's leading EV brands. From electric cars, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, and e-scooters to the latest in EV charging technology, those in attendance can ride, drive and demo the newest vehicles in electric mobility. Electrify Expo has fun for the whole family, including the Hover-1 Kids Zone where kids with the need for speed can try electric go-karts, e-scooters, and more.

Austin will host an all-new aspect of the electrified vehicle market, EV customization. Electrify Expo will launch "Electrify Show Off,' for EV enthusiasts to display their customized electric vehicles. To register a vehicle for "Electrify Show Off,' visit Show Off .

To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, you are invited to apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival and testing grounds in North America WHO: (Sample Companies) BMW, Lexus, Kia, Lucid, Polestar, Volkswagen, Volvo, LiveWire, Arcimoto, Bird, Volcon, NIU, Aventon, JackRabbit, Specialized, Pedego, Super73, Razor, UBCO, Evolve Skateboards, Yokohama, Bridgestone, and many others WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, November 12 & 13 TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day WHERE: Circuit of the Americas

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd

Austin, TX 78617 TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/austin

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Contact:

Mission Control Communications

electrifyexpo@missionc2.com

View original content:

SOURCE Electrify Expo