GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN EVENT FEATURING LEADERS FROM PROLOGIS, FLEXPORT, HP, ESTEE LAUDER, UP.PARTNERS AND MORE

Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Prologis' Groundbreakers 2022 - Groundbreakers brings together business leaders, industry experts, policymakers, the media and more to explore issues around the future of supply chain logistics




WHEN:

Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET




WHERE:

Hudson Yards in New York City + livestreamed globally




SPEAKERS:




Hamid Moghadam, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, Prologis

Dave Clark, Co-CEO, Flexport

Annette Clayton, CEO, Schneider Electric North America

José Andrés, Founder, World Central Kitchen




Panels and panelists around the following topics:


• 

The Future of Fulfilment Delivered: Blain Newton, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Beta Technologies; Samuel Reeves, Founder and CEO, Fort Robotics, and Ron Kyslinger, CEO, Kyslinger Consulting


• 

Energy Forward: Calvin Butler, Chief Operating Officer, Exelon Energy; Juan Macias, CEO, AlphaStruxture, and Rudolph Wynter, President, National Grid New York


• 

Where Innovation Drives Legendary Performance: Carl Haney, EVP, Global Research & Development, Innovation, Estee Lauder; Adam Grosser, Chairman and Managing Partner, Up.Partners, and Lesley Slaton Brown, Chief Diversity Officer, HP




WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Anyone interested in issues related to innovation, leadership, the global supply chain, logistics real estate, renewable energy and much more. Register here.




MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA: For more information, to arrange an interview with one of the speakers, or to request a headshot of one of the speakers, please contact:



Jennifer Nelson

jnelson2@prologis.com

 +1 415-733-9409




Mattie Sorrentino

msorrentino@prologis.com

+1 972 884-9211




Chintan Talati

ctalati@prologis.com

+1 415 733 9471

Prologis. (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-supply-chain-event-featuring-leaders-from-prologis-flexport-hp-estee-lauder-uppartners-and-more-301646877.html

SOURCE Prologis, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.