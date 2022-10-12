Hyundai Motor Group Announces Future Roadmap for Software Defined Vehicles at Unlock the Software Age Global Forum

- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) to transform customer experience and deliver an unprecedented era of mobility via constantly evolving software technology

Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates for all models by 2025 will offer enhanced performance and functionality anytime, anywhere across all global markets, to keep all models up to date

20 million vehicles expected to be registered to the Group's Connected Car Services (CCS) worldwide by 2025

Industry-leading, internally developed Connected Car Operating System (ccOS) will offer customers personalized services and process data at blazing speeds

Data-based platform partnerships with industry sectors such as logistics, accommodation, leisure, and entertainment will create an open ecosystem and deliver a paradigm shift in mobility

- Constantly upgradeable software will provide diverse, stable revenue streams while offering fresh functionality and features to keep customers' vehicles up to date

Platform standardization will cut costs and development time to enhance profitability

- Combining hardware and software technologies will significantly strengthen the Group's capabilities and consolidate its lead in defining the future of global mobility

New Global Software Center to develop software-defined mobility devices and solutions, surpassing the vehicle market to enter the mobility and logistics market

18 trillion won investment by 2030 in Global Software Center and R&D HQ to bolster software capabilities for SDV development

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced a new global strategy to transform all vehicles to Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by 2025. The industry-leading initiative, presented during the Group's Unlock the Software Age global online forum, will deliver an unprecedented era of mobility, giving customers the freedom to remotely upgrade the performance and functionality of their vehicles anywhere at any time.

Hyundai Motor Group 'Unlock the Software Age' (PRNewswire)

The Group also shared plans to transform the customer experience throughout the vehicle's entire lifetime and deliver a new era of mobility via constantly evolving software technology.

Hyundai Motor Group's constantly evolving mobility and software technology will ensure that all models, including those already purchased, remain up to date. This will enable vehicle functions, including safety, convenience, connectivity, security, and driving performance, to be upgraded via Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates. Based on the Group's next-generation EV platform, integrated controller, and an internally developed Connected Car Operating System (ccOS), all Group vehicles will be equipped to receive OTA software updates by 2025.

Hyundai Motor Group 'Unlock the Software Age' (PRNewswire)

The Group expects 20 million vehicles to be registered to its connected car service worldwide by 2025. Connected vehicles equipped with cutting-edge telecommunication features will create unprecedented value and possibilities and provide customers personalized services, such as software subscriptions.

Furthermore, connected car data will network with future Group mobility solutions, including Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs), Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), robotaxis and robots. By establishing a new data platform, innovative services will be provided through connecting and processing the various data generated throughout the car life cycle, as well as promoting the creation of an open ecosystem in partnership with diverse industries such as logistics and accommodation.

Hyundai Motor Group 'Unlock the Software Age' (PRNewswire)

The Group will also invest heavily in software technology to integrate hardware and software technologies and enhance and internalize mobility technology capabilities. By 2030, the Group plans to invest 18 trillion won in resources, including the establishment of a new Global Software Center to bolster its software capabilities and accelerate Software Defined Vehicle development.

"By transforming all vehicles to Software Defined Vehicles by 2025, Hyundai Motor Group will completely redefine the concept of the automobile and take the lead in ushering in a never-before-experienced era of mobility," said Chung Kook Park, President and Head of R&D Division, Hyundai Motor Group. "Creating visionary vehicles empowered with the ability to evolve through software will enable customers to keep their vehicles up to date with the latest features and technology long after they have left the factory."

For more information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

Please see the full version of this press release here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group