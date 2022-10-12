KINGSWAY TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022 ON NOVEMBER 10, 2022

Conference Call to Discuss Results at 5:00 pm ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) - Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 on November 10, 2022.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 10, 2022 to briefly discuss the results and will take questions and provide answers.

Conference Call Information

Date: November 10, 2022 Time: 5:00 PM Eastern time Toll Free: 877-545-0523; Participant Access Code: 672163 International: 973-528-0016; Participant Access Code: 672163 Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/46844

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 46844 Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/46844

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, business services, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

