Mathnasium Adds New Leaders to Drive Growth

Michael Davis Appointed as CEO and Michael Stanfield Named CMO

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium, an international franchise leader in math tutoring, has added Michael Davis as Chief Executive Officer and Michael Stanfield as Chief Marketing Officer.

Davis joined Mathnasium in July after spending the last 12 years in C-suite leadership roles for private equity-owned companies. Most recently, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Valpak, a franchised network. His focus throughout his career has been on growth, driven by product or service enhancements, pricing strategies, marketing excellence and customer service. Davis has led B2B and B2C companies in various industries, including multi-unit franchising, eCommerce/DTC/3PL and media.

"It's an honor to be part of the Mathnasium family and to further its mission of changing children's lives through math," Davis said. "The chance to bring the Mathnasium Method to more children is an exhilarating opportunity for Michael, myself and the entire Mathnasium network."

Joining Davis to further strengthen the brand's global reputation and reach as the most trusted company providing math-only supplemental education, is Michael Stanfield, who was named Chief Marketing Officer in September.

Stanfield's previous roles include VP of Marketing for Starkey Hearing Technologies and Head of Marketing for Miracle-Ear, a franchise system with over 1500 locations in the United States. Previously, he held various leadership roles in marketing strategy and planning at Target for nearly nine years.

"Mathnasium's curriculum and teaching have the power to change lives for students and their parents. I'm excited to work with the franchise owners, center directors and instructors who get to see these transformations happen in their own communities," said Stanfield. "I'm looking forward to connecting even more people with our outstanding content."

This month marks 20 years of Mathnasium making a difference in the lives of students and their families. The Mathnasium Method™ is a proven proprietary teaching method and the driving force behind the company's growth since 2002.

Mathnasium remains the leader in the math tutoring sector by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. The same level of care, teaching approach and open communication is provided to parents with initial student evaluations and real-time progress reporting; and extended to the franchisees to ensure they're equipped with the latest tools, processes and systems for effective operations.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise, operating in 9 countries. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development —has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 15 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

