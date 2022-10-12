Valour partners with Swedish index provider Vinter to launch its first multi-asset crypto ETP

The Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 Index (VDAB10) ETP becomes the 12th ETP offered by Valour

The Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 (VDAB10) ETP tracks the performance of the top 10 largest crypto assets based on market capitalization with a cap of 30% for any constituent, providing investors diversified exposure to the evolving crypto landscape.

Investors in Germany will be able to purchase the Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 ETP (ISIN: CH1149139623 ) with a low management fee of 1.9% on Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG. [1]

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralised finance, announced that it has partnered with Swedish index provider Vinter to launch Valour's first multi-asset crypto ETP, the Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 Index (VDAB10). Investors in Germany will be able to purchase the Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 ETP (ISIN: CH1149139623 ) with a low management fee of 1.9% on Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG.

Valour, Inc Logo (CNW Group/Valour, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 ETP ("VDAB10") tracks the 10 largest digital assets weighted by their current market capitalisation, with a maximum portfolio allocation of 30% per asset. The index, provided by Vinter, is rebalanced quarterly and weighted to enable investors to gain broad and trusted exposure to the largest disruptive digital assets, offering a diversified entry without the need to set up a dedicated trading account.

Commenting on the launch of the ETP, Marco Infuso , Chief Sales Officer of Valour said: "We are excited to launch this new ETP. It satisfies the appetite for both retail and institutional investors who are looking to further engage with the digital asset space within the familiar infrastructure of an ETP rather than digital wallets. Vinter was the obvious index provider to partner with for the launch of our first ever multi-digital asset ETP; they have plenty of expertise in this industry and have a great track record of delivering accurate data in a speedy manner."

Jacob Lindberg , CEO of Vinter, adds: "We are pleased to partner with Valour as their index provider. This new ETP presents the opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios and further bridges the gap between traditional investment strategies and the crypto industry. Working closely with Valour, we hope that the creation of more familiar financial products such as this ETP will increase the awareness of crypto as an asset class."

About Vinter

Vinter is Europe's fastest-growing index provider specialised in crypto assets, playing a key role in the emerging crypto ETF industry. The firm collects digital asset data from hundreds of sources, transforming proprietary strategies into investable products. For more information, please visit www.vinter.co.

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Founded in 2019, Valour is backed by an acclaimed and pioneering team with decades of experience in financial markets and digital assets. Valour's mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading Web3 and decentralised technologies. This allows investors to access the future of finance via regulated equity exchanges using their traditional bank account and access. For more information, please visit www.valour.com

Disclaimer:

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities issued by Valour. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement and not a prospectus. Eligible potential investors should read the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. [2] This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the development of the Issuer; investor interest in Valour's ETPs; geographic expansion and additional listings of Valour's ETP offerings; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralised finance; the pursuit by Valour its business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Valour, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited to success of the Issuer; the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges, including the NGM, Börse Frankfurt and Euronext; investor demand for Valour's products; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although Valour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Valour does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

