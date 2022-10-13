Holland America Line's 150th Anniversary Offer Includes an Onboard Credit, Complimentary Alaska Shore Excursion and More

New sweepstakes is giving away a cruise for two in a Vista or Signature Suite

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is celebrating the kick-off of its 150th Anniversary this month with an offer that includes popular perks and a sweepstakes where the grand prize winner can choose from among a selection of cruises up to 21 days.

From Oct. 14 through Nov. 15, 2022, guests who book 2023 and available 2024 cruises will receive up to a $150 onboard credit, a complimentary Alaska shore excursion and 50% reduced deposits. The 150th Anniversary offer is combinable with Holland America Line's Have It All premium package that includes shore excursions, specialty dining, a beverage package and WiFi.

"We're heading into a celebratory year for Holland America Line with our 150th Anniversary, and these special promotions allow us to show our guests how much they are appreciated," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "Our offers are designed to add even more value to a cruise vacation, especially when combined with Have It All. We look forward to continuing to recognize our milestone year with more exciting promotions, events and activities."

150th Anniversary Offer Benefits

Onboard Credit : Depending on stateroom category, guests receive up to $150 onboard credit per person that can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more.

Free Tour in Alaska : On all Alaska cruises from Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada, guests receive a complimentary shore excursion on the White Pass Summit Scenic Railroad, which is celebrating its 125-year anniversary next summer. Guests learn about the Klondike Gold Rush during the ride to the White Pass Summit along this narrow-gauge railroad that is an International Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. On Alaska cruises roundtrip from Seattle , guests receive a $100 onboard credit per person to put toward shore excursions.

50% Reduced Deposits: With reduced deposits, booking a future cruise is even more affordable. Guests can make a cruise reservation now by putting down half the required deposit and make payments as the departure date approaches.

Combinable with Have It All Premium Package

The 150th Anniversary offer is combinable with Holland America Line's Have It All premium package that includes the following:

Shore Excursions : Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three tours valued at $100 each. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world – from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

Signature Beverage Package : Guests enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed, and bar service charges are included.

Specialty Dining : Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, guests can indulge in Holland America Line's award-winning specialty dining up to three nights. Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia , China and Japan with sensuous flavors and dishes. Canaletto is a relaxed venue serving authentic Italian cuisine.

Wi-Fi Surf Package: Stay connected while away from home. With Holland America Line's most popular Wi-Fi package, guests can visit their favorite sites, including email, news, sports and more.

Sweeps Awards Cruise for Two in a Suite

Holland America Line's 150th Anniversary celebration continues with a sweepstakes that runs through March 31, 2023. Hopeful winners can visit HollandAmerica150.com to enter; no purchase is necessary. In April 2023, the cruise line will announce the lucky winner of a cruise for two in a Vista or Signature Suite who can choose from a variety of cruises to Europe, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond. Making the prize even more exceptional is that the winner can select a sailing ranging from seven to 21 days, with the potential of spending up to three weeks on board.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the Unites States, District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 21 or older at the time of entry.

With 150th Anniversary offer, travelers can explore Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand and more. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

