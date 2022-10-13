Operation HOPE Announces New Executive Ed Eberhart as Chief Experience Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, Inc., the nation's largest non-profit dedicated to financial empowerment for underserved communities, today announced that Ed Eberhart will be joining its Senior Leadership team as Chief Experience Officer.

As one of the newest members of Operation HOPE's Senior Leadership team, Eberhart will ensure that all stakeholder journeys associated with Operation HOPE are beneficial, efficient, and full of value.

Eberhart has spent his career building processes and cultivating ideas. Before joining Operation HOPE, he served as Chief of Staff and Director of Operations in the luxury, marketing, and recruitment industries. He is dedicated to predicting and solving problems, especially when they result in organizational efficiency and cleaner operations. As an experienced operations and management executive, Eberhart has successfully designed & implemented policy for organizations in a wide variety of industries.

"Ed's career in operations will be of great value to our teams at HOPE, especially as we grow and expand our programs to reach more communities nationwide," said Operation HOPE Chairman, Founder, and CEO John Hope Bryant. "The future of Operation HOPE is bright, and I'm confident that we have the right leader in place to ensure we exceed customer expectations through continued process improvements and a culture of excellence."

"Operation HOPE is committed to creating an experience for everyone, internally and externally, that represents our mission and values," said Brian Betts, Operation HOPE President and Chief Financial Officer. "Ed's addition to our team will help to ensure that we are living up to that commitment, and his expertise will bring the innovation we are always striving for here at HOPE."

Eberhart holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Troy University, where he also spent several years as lecturing faculty.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received its eighth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationhope.

Media Contact

Lalohni Campbell for Operation HOPE

la@persemediagroup.com





View original content:

SOURCE Operation HOPE, Inc.