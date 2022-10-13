Peninsula Fiber Network Welcomes Regional Account Director - Government Accounts, Anthony Vissman

MARQUETTE, Mich., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota today announced the addition of Anthony Vissman as its new Regional Account Director – Government Accounts.

Vissman has been in the Sales and Marketing fields for over 30 years as an Account Executive, Director of Business Development, and Sales Manager. He also owned and operated two different business enterprises. He has worked with small independent retailers as well as enterprise-level national companies. For the last seven years he has developed the Mid-Michigan region for Casair and most recently Point Broadband.

Jason Bordeaux, Director of Sales for PFN stated, "Anthony's vast experience in telecommunications will allow PFN to better serve our NG-911 and Government partners. His strategic thinking, detail-oriented nature and broad sector knowledge are all valuable assets to our growing company and for our customers."

A graduate of Central Michigan University, Anthony lives in Stanton, MI with his wife Jody. He has a son and twin daughters, and all three are currently attending college. Anthony enjoys spending time with his family, golfing, and coaching basketball.

