Sony Announces ZV-1F Pocket-Sized Vlogging Camera; First Look and Technical Information at B&H

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce Sony's ZV-1F, a pocket camera designed for content creators ready to make the leap from phone to camera. Combining an easy-to-use interface with a wide range of practical features, the ZV-1F makes upgrading equal parts intuitive and rewarding. Its pocket-sized build makes it is an excellent everyday camera for anyone looking for higher-quality stills and video than their phone can capture, without taking up much space at all.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1730297-REG/sony_zv_1f_digital_camera.html

Key Features

20.1MP 1" Exmor RS BSI CMOS Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processor

ZEISS 20mm-Equivalent f/2-f/8 Lens

UHD 4K30p Video Recording

3.0" Side Flip-Out Touchscreen LCD

Background Defocus & Face Priority AE

5x Slow Motion & 60x Hyperlapse Modes

Directional 3-Capsule Mic & Mic Jack

High-Quality Livestreaming

Easy Smartphone Connection

The Sony ZV1F is built around a Zeiss Tessar T* 20mm f/1.2 lens, which provides ultra-wide views ideal for shooting selfies, recording video, or capturing landscapes. A 20.1MP 1-inch sensor records high-resolution stills even in low-light environments. Video recording is possible up to 4K resolution. The ZV-1F has a side-articulating touchscreen that makes it possible to see yourself while recording, as well as make adjustments on the fly easily.

Despite its small size, the Sony ZV-1F is packed with features to simplify capture and processing. Eye AF automatically locks focus on human faces and eyes, while Face Priority AE ensures that your subject's face is properly exposed. Speaking of faces, three levels of Soft Skin Effect can be used to smooth out blemishes in-camera. A Bokeh Switch allows you to defocus around your subject to make them stand out in the frame. Product Showcase mode locks focus on an object so you have one less thing to worry about when creating review videos. Ten Creative Style presets let you customize the look of your images without having to use a computer, whether you want to create moody black-and-white street photos or vibrant landscapes.

The ZV-1F is equally packed with video features tailored to those who like to get everything done in-camera. Active Mode image stabilization helps to keep capture smooth when walking or moving the camera. Slow & Quick (S&Q) Mode allows you to speed up or slow down your footage without having to use editing software. Similarly, you can add a Shot Mark and cut out 15, 30, or 60-second clips to send directly to your smartphone to post. Images and videos can be sent over Wi-Fi using the Imaging Edge Mobile Plus app. Imaging Edge can also be used as a remote control for your camera. Keeping pace with the parameters of social media, the ZV-1F allows you to rotate horizontal footage in-camera or use Vertical Video Mode to record directly in a vertical orientation. Finally, a directional 3-Capsule mic captures sound in front of your camera while an included wind screen reduces noise when recording outside.

The ZV-1F can be purchased by itself or paired with the Sony Vlogger Accessory Kit, which includes a Wireless Shooting Grip and 64GB memory card—everything you need to start recording.

