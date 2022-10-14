LOPEZ NEGRETE WINS IN MULTIPLE CATEGORIES AT THE ARF DAVID OGILVY AWARDS SHOW

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lopez Negrete Communications, the largest independently owned and operated full-service agency specializing in Hispanic marketing, received six awards on behalf of Walmart, Unilever, the Ad Council for FEMA, and Mattress Firm at the 2022 ARF David Ogilvy Awards.

"The pandemic has challenged many aspects in the marketing world, but to be successful, we've always believed it is vital to lean on consumer insights and the data in order to find powerful, relevant ways to communicate with and understand our consumers," says Alex López Negrete, president and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications. "It's a privilege for us as an agency to work and partner with clients who are committed to engaging with our Hispanic community and, of course, for the privilege to create meaningful work," he added.

The winning clients and campaigns include:

Walmart: "Together Somos Más" – GOLD in the Multicultural Category and GOLD in the Retail Category

"Together Somos Más," which translates to "Together We Are More," is a campaign that drove awareness and recognition of Walmart's support of the Hispanic community while it increased the company's awareness and attention among young bicultural Hispanics by producing consequential engagement with them.

Ad Council for FEMA: "Prepare to Protect" – SILVER in the Multicultural Category

The "Prepare to Protect" campaign was created to increase the Hispanic community's confidence and interest in doing advance preparation for natural disasters by showcasing the segment's impeccable skills and enthusiasm for planning milestones, such as weddings, quinceañeras and other occurrences for their loved ones.

Unilever: "Nos Inspiras Tú" – BRONZE In the Multicultural Category

"Nos Inspiras Tú," which translates to "You Are Our Inspiration," is a multi-channel integrated media campaign created to pave the way for Unilever and its wide variety of brands to create a deep bond with Hispanics' passion points for Hispanic Heritage Month, on issues such as beauty, self-confidence, community and food equality.

Mattress Firm: "Hablemos de tu Descanso" – SILVER in the Retail Category and BRONZE in the Multicultural Category

"Hablemos de tu Descanso," which translates to "Let's Talk About Your Sleep," invites Hispanics to get educated about what makes for quality sleep, thanks to the counsel of Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts. Through playful lip-syncing, the campaign highlights two objectives: to drive brand value proposition awareness and establish the credibility of the brand's Sleep Experts at retail.

The ARF David Ogilvy Awards identify work that shows creative effectiveness and insight-driven campaigns.

ABOUT LOPEZ NEGRETE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions. Award-winning throughout a rich, 37-year history, Lopez Negrete counts as clients some of the nation's largest corporations and their prestigious brands, such as Bank of America, Walmart, McDonald's, Hyundai Motor America, Sam's Club, Mattress Firm, Phillips 66 Company, Motiva Enterprises LLC, and United Airlines. With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs over 100 professionals who are dedicated to delivering the promise of Maximum Return On Cultural Intelligence™ and is a founding agency member of both the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM).

ABOUT THE ARF

Founded more than 80 years ago, the ARF is dedicated to creating, curating, and sharing objective, industry-level advertising research to enable members to make a true impact on their advertising and build marketing leadership within their organizations. It has more than 400 members from leading brand advertisers, agencies, research firms, and media-tech companies. For more information, visit www.thearf.org.

