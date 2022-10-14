STATEMENT BY SEAN M. O'BRIEN ON KROGER-ALBERTSONS MERGER

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien regarding the proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons:

"Teamster warehouse jobs in the grocery industry are some of the best jobs in the country, and our members take great pride in what they do. The proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons will have serious implications for the more than 18,000 Teamsters employed at both companies and is another example of why real antitrust reform is needed.

"Historically, mergers of this magnitude have a negative impact on workers and the public. Less competition almost always means higher prices and fewer choices.

"We will be monitoring developments as the regulatory process plays out. There are a lot of unanswered questions that need to be addressed. Our concerns are shared among workers, customers, elected officials, shareholders, consumer advocates, and the general public.

"We fully stand with our members and will oppose any merger that threatens jobs or weakens working conditions. These essential workers keep the nation fed, and they must be considered first and foremost throughout every step of this process."

