40 CROs Select Veeva Vault CTMS to Drive Clinical Trial Operations

PLEASANTON, Calif. , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that 40 contract research organizations (CROs) selected Veeva Vault CTMS to deliver faster and more efficient trials to sponsors, which includes four of the top six global CROs. These global leaders – Labcorp Drug Development, Parexel, PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Syneos Health – are unifying clinical on a single platform as they expand their use of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite from Vault eTMF to now include Vault CTMS.

Also selected by more than 120 sponsors, including 9 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, Vault CTMS has fast become the industry-leading solution for clinical trial management. As CROs increasingly standardize on Vault CTMS, they can support sponsor preference for Veeva Vault while modernizing study operations for more efficient execution.

Vault CTMS provides a complete view of trial metrics so CROs can better manage study performance and increase transparency to sponsors. Sponsors and CROs using Vault CTMS work on a consistent industry standard platform that makes it easier to collaborate and share study information for real-time visibility across the study portfolio.

"Veeva Vault CTMS is the first clinical trial management application developed to meet the needs of both sponsors and CROs," said Henry Galio, vice president, Veeva Vault CTMS. "As more companies advance trial operations with Veeva, sponsors, CROs, and sites can work closer together to drive faster study endpoints and accelerate subject enrollment in trials."

Vault CTMS is part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, enabling companies to share information and documents across eTMF, CTMS, payments, study start-up, and study training for better collaboration and execution throughout the study lifecycle.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

